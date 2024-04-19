MrGuvernment
Not suprising....(another reason why I am glad nix is my main OS!)
Windows 10 users: Get ready to be bugged about creating a Microsoft Account
Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/9772...d-about-creating-microsoft-account/index.html
As Windows Latest reports, a change which has been in testing is supposedly coming through to arrive for the release version of Windows 10 with the next cumulative update for the OS (in May 2024).
What it means is that when you go into Settings, if you are working with a local Windows 10 install, there'll be a bar at the top of the panel - complete with a warning exclamation mark - telling you to sign in to a Microsoft Account.
In the case of Windows Latest, the bar further reminds them that without a Microsoft Account, files won't be backed up (so yes, this is pushing OneDrive too). Of course, it doesn't take into consideration that you might have your own backup solution (hopefully that's the case, anyway - if not, then do something about that, and fast).