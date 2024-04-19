Windows 10 users: Get ready to be bugged about creating a Microsoft Account

I have considered doing a pass-through setup over the years, but never really got around to it. This was funnily enough what I was trying to do on my testbench, when Windows10 un-activated itself (mentioned above)



My current Threadripper 3960x would be very well suited to something like that, but it is getting ever closer toward that golden age where it might be time to upgrade, and I'm not sure I want to put all of that effort into passing through stuff and getting it working, only to soon need to upgrade (and not be able to find a system with both sufficient PCIe lanes, AND top notch low threaded performance to support gaming and have to reverse it all.



I may look into it again at some point, but I have to admit that rebooting clean, and having all system resources dedicated to a game with as little as possible running in the background when I go to play it appeals to me.



It saddens me that due to the death of HEDT having the perfect best of all worlds desktop is no longer possible.



Short version: Modern Threadrippers and Xeons perform very poorly in lightly threaded loads like games. The badass $5,000 Threadripper 7980x in a $1,800 motherboard is generally outperformed by a $200 Ryzen 5 7600 in a $150 motherboard in games.. This didn't used to be the case with older HEDT platforms.



This is for two reasons. One being CCD layout and poor NUMA scheduler/core optimization for games on modern Threadripper and Xeon platforms (as this is not their priority). It is also due tot he fact that unlike with DDR4 and earlier, with DDR5, Registered and Unbuffered DIMM's are no longer pin compatible. So a motherboard can only offer one or the other. The practical outcome of this is that for newer Threadrippers and Xeons your only choice is Registered ECC, with latency penalties that slow everything down compared to high clocked unregistered, non-ECC RAM.



In other words, these systems are true Workstation machines now (and they perform very well at it) but what we used to call HEDT - the enthusiast best of both worlds setup is essentially dead.



If I am honest, my 3960x is still perfectly fine for my day-to-day work, browsing and things like that. Only reason I'd consider upgrading would be for greater lightly threaded performance required for games. Since I'd have to use a KVM with passthrough anyway, why not just buy the new parts, and instead of a drop-in upgrade, spend a little bit more on another case and PSU and just build a dedicated game machine and run it in parallel? That is more and more starting to sound like the appropriate approach.



After all, it is much cheaper to stay current if all you need to do is upgrade consumer hardware every 2-4 years, and not workstation class stuff. It might actually SAVE money after the initial investment/setup.