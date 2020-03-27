Windows 10 seriously!

raglafart

Everything I do in Windows 10 takes more time, is less stable and more likely to crash. I've lost features that were so helpful and easy in Win 7
I see post after post here on what's the most stable version, crash here, blue screen there, black screen now, update fail, how do I disable this? How do I enable that?

Why oh why can't Microsoft do the right bloody thing and fix it for once and all!
 
DrLobotomy

When we evolve to be perfect humans then Windows will be perfect.

Until then, Error 404
 
