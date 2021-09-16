In 2018 I purchased 2 Windows 10 Pro "superkey" from ickywu. I believe a lot of forum members purchased keys from him with positive results.



Yes... it took me this long to finally rebuild my system, lol. I was under the impression that a superkey has no expiration, so I got lax.



Anyway, neither key will activate. Error code: 0xC004C003



Was I merely scammed? Do they expire? If they expire, can they be "updated"?