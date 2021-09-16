Windows 10 Pro Superkey?

W

wjogert

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 11, 2007
Messages
3,106
In 2018 I purchased 2 Windows 10 Pro "superkey" from ickywu. I believe a lot of forum members purchased keys from him with positive results.

Yes... it took me this long to finally rebuild my system, lol. I was under the impression that a superkey has no expiration, so I got lax.

Anyway, neither key will activate. Error code: 0xC004C003

Was I merely scammed? Do they expire? If they expire, can they be "updated"?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
31,589
they might have been deactivated if they were part of some volume agreement. when are you feedin it the keys, during setup or after?
 
E

Executioner

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 22, 2015
Messages
483
I think "ickywu" was Jim? I bought keys from him with no issues, but I used them within a few days.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top