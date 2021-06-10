Windows 10, New Features, DO NOT WANT

Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
31,993
Alright,

I shut down my laptop I am primarily using for work last night, as there were pending updates.

Once it booted back up there is new bloat on my machine.

Some little weather thing in the task bar, and if you click on it, in brings up news and shit.

donotwant.png


I didn't ask for this!

I can't for the life of me figure out how to get rid of this distracting bloat that does nothing but consume my limited desktop and menu bar real estate.

Does anyone know how I make this stupidity cease existing?

I like minimalism. First thing I do on a new machine is to disable Cortana, set all security settings to their most restrictive, blocking camera and microphone, delete all tiles in the start menu.

I didn't love things the way they were, but it was relatively OK. Now there is a nother piece of Microsoft junk bloat to get rid of.

Can't these idiots understand I want ABSOLUTELY NOTHING running in the background, unless I intentionally and explicitly tell it to!?

No little news or weather widgets, or recommendations on things I might find interesting, or automated backups and syncs I didn't ask for, or telemetry. NOTHING!
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
31,993
Yeah, found it.

PXL_20210610_140318001.jpg


Thanks. Initial problem was I didn't even know what they were calling this new "feature" so I didn't know what I was looking for.

Thanks
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
31,993
I feel like it is still doing shit in the background, just not showing it to me.

Pisses me off.

I want a minimalist Windows 10 version with no included features or apps by default. Not even a browser. If you want a program or feature, you install it manually.

I don't even want features or apps sitting on the disk waiting to be enabled. I want to have to manually download and install everything.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
19,396
It's a tough thing when MS wants to roll out stuff like this. Average joe consumer is never going to install anything manually, so they kinda have to push it out. At the same time, it's annoying when things like this mysteriously show up without warning, too. Feels like this would have been better as an addition to one of their bi-yearly updates, though. Especially the last one which included a whole lot of nothing.
 
N

NattyKathy

Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2019
Messages
761
Zarathustra[H] said:
I feel like it is still doing shit in the background, just not showing it to me.
Click to expand...
Been noticing more and more of that "we're going to make your computer act like it has malware but it's actually Just Doing Windows Stuff, lol"
- system idling at desktop
- notice compy fans ramping
- notice CPU power is high
- open Task Manager
- Windows services scatter like roaches before I can catch what's using all the CPU
- CPU power drops
- fans ramp down
- close Task Manager
- background services sense I'm not looking and resume whatever they were doing
- Repeat
It's not just Windows Update stuff either, it's... I don't even know honestly, and that's a problem.
 
techie81

techie81

[H]ard for [H]ardware
Joined
Jan 12, 2005
Messages
5,360
I too noticed this "new" feature and have turned it off. One thing I am concerned with is, I think its still working in the background. While gaming I noticed the system would lag a bit every few minutes - perhaps when updating the weather widget in the background?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
27,996
just turn it off. from what i can see/tell, once you turn it off it ends all its background tasks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top