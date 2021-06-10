Windows 10, New Features, DO NOT WANT

Alright,I shut down my laptop I am primarily using for work last night, as there were pending updates.Once it booted back up there is new bloat on my machine.Some little weather thing in the task bar, and if you click on it, in brings up news and shit.I didn't ask for this!I can't for the life of me figure out how to get rid of this distracting bloat that does nothing but consume my limited desktop and menu bar real estate.Does anyone know how I make this stupidity cease existing?I like minimalism. First thing I do on a new machine is to disable Cortana, set all security settings to their most restrictive, blocking camera and microphone, delete all tiles in the start menu.I didn't love things the way they were, but it was relatively OK. Now there is a nother piece of Microsoft junk bloat to get rid of.Can't these idiots understand I want ABSOLUTELY NOTHING running in the background, unless I intentionally and explicitly tell it to!?No little news or weather widgets, or recommendations on things I might find interesting, or automated backups and syncs I didn't ask for, or telemetry. NOTHING!