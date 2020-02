Who uses a window air conditioner with a heater? I have a 20X25 garage that I've transformed into my mancave. My central unit works perfectly for the whole house, but it doesn't do a great job cooling or heating the garage. I’m thinking of going with the window AC and heater! I’ve never used these before so looking for some recommendations. The weather here can get really cold. It was zero degrees yesterday!

Do this work? Are they good enough?