Win 11: Old PC copy over to new PC?

What's the best way to do this:



Say you have your old, trust worthy home built system with all your files pics music bookmarks passwords games etc running Win 11 Pro. Youre tired of building PCs at this point and you buy a fancy, new OEM PC with Win 11, and all the associated bloatware, preinstalled. And you have 2 x monitors.



Is there anyway to "copy" all the stuff, settings, files, bookmarks from the old PC over to the new one via wifi or network? The new one is going to have a new mobo, CPU, hardware etc so something like a Macrium Reflect Free disk image restore wouldnt work well.



What to do? Whats the easiest way to make your new PC look and feel like your old one?