Will USB C 3.1 Gen 2 PCIE adapter fit my motherboard ?

Hi, recently I have bought oculus quest 2, with link cable. The problem is, I only have usb 3.1 gen 1 type A slots, and I want to buy an usb c adapter. I really don't know anything about pc building, so here are my specs, and a list of photos of my computer insides (motherboard). Would I be able to fit a card like this ? Isn't the pci-e slot occupied by ssd disk ? If so, what could I do, is the only way buying a new motherboard ? Would I be able, to have enough power from my power supply, to power it ? Thanks(sorry for bad english )Specs : CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 3700x 8- core processorGPU : AMD Radeon RX 5700 XTRam : 16 gb ( Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4-3000 C15 BK DC - 16GB)Operating system : Windows 10 x64Powe supply : thermaltake smart se 630w (power supply)Motherboard : B450M DS3HImgur :...EDIT : Also, someone said that there is a slot on the bottom of my motherboard. I think it's blocked by my gpu. Is it true ? If so, what can I do ?I want constant oculus link charging, that's why I need usb c. I need to know, if there is a chance that adapter wil fit my motherboard, cause I think all slots are either occupied, or blocked. Thanks again.