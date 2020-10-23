Will USB C 3.1 Gen 2 PCIE adapter fit my motherboard ?

Blackbeard36
Hi, recently I have bought oculus quest 2, with link cable. The problem is, I only have usb 3.1 gen 1 type A slots, and I want to buy an usb c adapter. I really don't know anything about pc building, so here are my specs, and a list of photos of my computer insides (motherboard). Would I be able to fit a card like this ? Isn't the pci-e slot occupied by ssd disk ? If so, what could I do, is the only way buying a new motherboard ? Would I be able, to have enough power from my power supply, to power it ? Thanks
(sorry for bad english )
Specs : CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 3700x 8- core processor
GPU : AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
Ram : 16 gb ( Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4-3000 C15 BK DC - 16GB)
Operating system : Windows 10 x64
Powe supply : thermaltake smart se 630w (power supply)
Motherboard : B450M DS3H
Imgur :
EDIT : Also, someone said that there is a slot on the bottom of my motherboard. I think it's blocked by my gpu. Is it true ? If so, what can I do ?
