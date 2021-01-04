Will RTX 3090 stock get better?

This is just my recent observation. I put watch on several EVGA 3090 auctions on eBay, and the last one, which seems pretty legit with receipt and everything below, sold for $2045. If my math is correct, the seller gets $2045 x 0.9 (eBay fee 10%) x 0.97 (PayPal fee 3%) = $1,785. Now calculating the cost of the GPU. The MSRP is $1620, and the Seller is in Lombard, Illinois, United States, and Google said sales tax there is 8%, so Seller's cost would be $1620 x 1.08 = $1,750. That leave $35 "profit", not to mention the shipping cost. Perhaps the Seller actually loses money or at most breakeven? I don't know. I just hope the demand goes down from now and scalpers start losing money or not making money, so stock can normalize. What do you think?
