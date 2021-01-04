Will RTX 3090 stock get better?

Of course it will. It may take some time but remember this is not some conspiracy to keep cards out of the hands of people, like some on [H] want to claim. There is extremely high demand coupled with supply issues. That means shortages. However demand is not infinite. Again despite what you might here on this site, people are buying cards. Each time someone gets a card, that is a bit more of the demand sated. More cards keep getting made, things will calm down eventually. When will it be "normal" and you can just buy a card anywhere any time? Nobody can say but ya, it will get better.



Particularly with 3090s. They are very expensive, there are just only so many people willing to spend tons of money on a GPU. It might seem like everyone is out to get one but remember that forums like this are very much not representative of the population at large. The most common video card in use on Steam? The GTX 1060. Next most common? The 1050Ti. The majority of gamers out there are not willing to toss down $1500-2000 for a GPU.