Will RTX 3090 stock get better?

This is just my recent observation. I put watch on several EVGA 3090 auctions on eBay, and the last one, which seems pretty legit with receipt and everything below, sold for $2045. If my math is correct, the seller gets $2045 x 0.9 (eBay fee 10%) x 0.97 (PayPal fee 3%) = $1,785. Now calculating the cost of the GPU. The MSRP is $1620, and the Seller is in Lombard, Illinois, United States, and Google said sales tax there is 8%, so Seller's cost would be $1620 x 1.08 = $1,750. That leave $35 "profit", not to mention the shipping cost. Perhaps the Seller actually loses money or at most breakeven? I don't know. I just hope the demand goes down from now and scalpers start losing money or not making money, so stock can normalize. What do you think?

https://www.ebay.com/itm/EVGA-XC3-U...83.l10137.c10&nordt=true&rt=nc&orig_cvip=true

Also, seems like eBay is the winner here :eek:
 
I have seen a lot more 3090s in stock recently. The 3080Ti might also add a lot of pressure on scalpers getting rid of their 3090s
 
Of course it will. It may take some time but remember this is not some conspiracy to keep cards out of the hands of people, like some on [H] want to claim. There is extremely high demand coupled with supply issues. That means shortages. However demand is not infinite. Again despite what you might here on this site, people are buying cards. Each time someone gets a card, that is a bit more of the demand sated. More cards keep getting made, things will calm down eventually. When will it be "normal" and you can just buy a card anywhere any time? Nobody can say but ya, it will get better.

Particularly with 3090s. They are very expensive, there are just only so many people willing to spend tons of money on a GPU. It might seem like everyone is out to get one but remember that forums like this are very much not representative of the population at large. The most common video card in use on Steam? The GTX 1060. Next most common? The 1050Ti. The majority of gamers out there are not willing to toss down $1500-2000 for a GPU.
 
That is what I hope too, that it becomes unprofitable for scalpers that they and the bots will stop buying 3090 and it happens quickly now.
 
