I expect everyone will follow suit. GPU's like the 3080, 6800XT, and 6900XT's were already what looked to me as being sold at razor thin margins. The RTX 3090 is probably being sold at less of a margin than we might have imagined, but its probably got the healthiest one of all high end GPU's by far. That seems to go without saying, but I said it anyway. On the motherboards, I don't know about a $200 price increase across the board like we are seeing with the GPU's, and I don't think that will be the case. However, these have gotten more expensive and have been for some time. The ASUS Maximus XII Extreme for example is already $200+ overpriced if you ask me. Motherboards crossing the $500 mark in the mainstream segment was unthinkable just two or three years ago. Now, many offerings are upwards of $1,000.