Will never buy an Intel CPU again.

sblantipodi
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Aug 29, 2010
- Messages
- 3,620
I have 4K euros of components getting the dust because there is no DDR5 in the entire europe.
My "refund window" is expired and I can't even ask for a refund.
Shops here says that there will be no DDR5 for months, a lot of months.
I have spent a lot of money for the components and I will not be able to use them for months.
Intel will never see my money again.
This is the last time I buy an Intel CPU, no matter how good they will be in the future.
My "refund window" is expired and I can't even ask for a refund.
Shops here says that there will be no DDR5 for months, a lot of months.
I have spent a lot of money for the components and I will not be able to use them for months.
Intel will never see my money again.
This is the last time I buy an Intel CPU, no matter how good they will be in the future.