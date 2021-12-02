Will never buy an Intel CPU again.

I have 4K euros of components getting the dust because there is no DDR5 in the entire europe.



My "refund window" is expired and I can't even ask for a refund.



Shops here says that there will be no DDR5 for months, a lot of months.

I have spent a lot of money for the components and I will not be able to use them for months.



Intel will never see my money again.

This is the last time I buy an Intel CPU, no matter how good they will be in the future.