Will never buy an Intel CPU again.

Aug 29, 2010
I have 4K euros of components getting the dust because there is no DDR5 in the entire europe.

My "refund window" is expired and I can't even ask for a refund.

Shops here says that there will be no DDR5 for months, a lot of months.
I have spent a lot of money for the components and I will not be able to use them for months.

Intel will never see my money again.
This is the last time I buy an Intel CPU, no matter how good they will be in the future.
 
Sep 29, 2001
this is not an intel problem, this is a supply problem of very new tech.
Let's say you bought an AMD setup requiring DDR5, would you then come here and spout that you would never buy an AMD CPU again?
 
Nov 21, 2021
Speaking of significance, this nag it is insignificant.
No one told to throw 4K out of the window, at two years Covid-19 times, along chip shortages times.
All car factories minimized cars production to 50%.
Start using your TV set, so to watch the news like every one else.
 
Aug 29, 2010
Zepher said:
this is not an intel problem, this is a supply problem of very new tech.
Let's say you bought an AMD setup requiring DDR5, would you then come here and spout that you would never buy an AMD CPU again?
AMD doesn't sold me something I can't buy.
 
Apr 16, 2018
Sell or return your ddr5 mb. Go buy a ddr4 mb. Problem solved.

P.S. your not likely to find any sympathy here.
 
