Wifi speeds stuck at 40mbps up and down. Changed out every possible variable.

Hey folks.



I'm a hardwire enthusiast, but i recently moved in to a new house with my gf and running cable is absolutely not an option for now.



I have 1200mbit internet with Comcast and the speeds wired are fine, but whenever i try to do wireless on any device i am capped at 40 up and down regardless if i am testing from the garage or right next to the modem.



I've tried the latest and greatest to my regular old router. Pci-e to USB. My current set up is tp link ax6600 router with ac1900 USB adapters. This has gotten me the best signal strength but the same slow speed. Anything obvious i might be overlooking?



I've tried 2.4ghz and 5ghz both regular and gaming band.



I appreciate any input.