Why the irregular spacing on PCIE slots on many mobos?

Not many people ever gamed with 4 cards on a mobo and if they want to do so nowadays, a riser setup is far better for heat dissipation (IMO). For gaming, it's a completely moot point, since AMD is ditching Crossfire (maybe back with Big Navi? doubtful, IMO) and Nvidia only has it on their top couple of cards - limited to 2 GPUs total, anyways. A modern 3+ GPU setup is only (IMO) going to appear in HPC workloads and those are increasingly done in rackmounted datacenters, where systems supporting upto 16GPUs are still in play (along with CPUs that support up to 8 sockets).



I suppose much of the strange spacing nowadays is also down to the popularity of 3 slot GPUs. As a result, it does seem a lot of boards have, one x16 slot with lots of clearance and spacing up top, and a bunch of everything else at the bottom.