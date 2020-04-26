Why the irregular spacing on PCIE slots on many mobos?

Q

qdemn7

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 2, 2002
Messages
4,365
I'm sure there's a logical, or maybe just lazy reason. Because if one wanted to run 4 video cards on a mobo, it could not be done.
 
J

jeremyshaw

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 26, 2009
Messages
12,266
Not many people ever gamed with 4 cards on a mobo and if they want to do so nowadays, a riser setup is far better for heat dissipation (IMO). For gaming, it's a completely moot point, since AMD is ditching Crossfire (maybe back with Big Navi? doubtful, IMO) and Nvidia only has it on their top couple of cards - limited to 2 GPUs total, anyways. A modern 3+ GPU setup is only (IMO) going to appear in HPC workloads and those are increasingly done in rackmounted datacenters, where systems supporting upto 16GPUs are still in play (along with CPUs that support up to 8 sockets).

I suppose much of the strange spacing nowadays is also down to the popularity of 3 slot GPUs. As a result, it does seem a lot of boards have, one x16 slot with lots of clearance and spacing up top, and a bunch of everything else at the bottom.
 
Q

qdemn7

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 2, 2002
Messages
4,365
Well I knew there were reasons. I have been out of the loop for years, and now only starting to catch up. Thanks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top