Why manufacturer remove ATW Polarizer if it solves one of the biggest IPS problem?

There are none that I can see except likely price. Possibly a very slight loss of measured contrast, but it is far better than any other polarizer/anti-glare combination I've seen on any monitor.

Very little if any apparent glow on blacks, excellent light diffusion characteristics.
 
10e said:
There are none that I can see except likely price. Possibly a very slight loss of measured contrast, but it is far better than any other polarizer/anti-glare combination I've seen on any monitor.

Lower anti-glare sparkle and chroma noise, very little if any apparent glow on blacks, excellent light diffusion characteristics.
do you think that Eizo a NEC have problem of price?
do you think that a customer who spend $1000 or $3000 per monitor have problem with a sheet of plastic?
I can't understood why they don't make a more expensive version for high end monitors and sincerely I can't belive that its a factor of price.

I'm sure that many customers will pay much better for an IPS panel with that polarizer if it has no disadvantages.
You talked about contrast... IPS panels have very low contrast once calibrated, is this probably the root cause?
 
sblantipodi said:
As title.

What is the disadvantages of having an ATW Polarizer?
I don't know what "A-TW" or "A-TW IPS" is. Does it stand for True White or True Wide?

All the information I have found on the internet refers to A-TW as being related to colour gamut, which is completely contradictory (lcd2490wuxi) and non-technical.
 
It stands for Advanced True White. To quote NEC:

What is an A-TW (Advanced True White) polarizer? What are the benefits and drawbacks?

The A-TW filter is an additional film that is applied to some LCD panels with the aim of improving off-axis viewing of the display by reducing the "glow" effect that can be seen when viewing very dark images at extreme angles on S-IPS LCD panels. While it does reduce the glow effect, it can also introduce a slight coloration artifact that causes the glow to appear green when viewed from one angle, and magenta from another.

http://www.necdisplay.com/faq/additional-topics/color-critical-displays/14

From the description of a youtube video about the new non-A-TW 2690:

NEC reps says "There are good and bad points with the A-TW. Some color critical users do not like the green/magenta glow at each corner of the display, and a neutral gray is more acceptable. Also the contrast ratio is increased with this panel."

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G2pIysomGPI

My guess is that these "color critical users" that didn't like the A-TW are major corporate users that buy hundreds of high-end monitors.
 
great post.
in any case if they decided to completely dismiss this polarizer I think that it's better in this way.
 
I've read all that. NEC contradicts itself where is calls it "advanced true wide" in lcd2690 and 2090 data sheets. How am I to tell when there is no technical description available. sblantipodi's question is unanswerable for the time being.
 
It should be True Wide given its function. Though NEC has both on their pages. Which you can blame idiots in Marketing for. A FAQ below actually describes its Function:

Here it is called Advanced True Wide:
http://www.nec.com.sg/index.php?q=n...26”-widescreen-display-innovative-h-ips-panel
"The H-IPS A-TW Pol. (Horizontal IPS with Advanced True Wide Polarizer) "

http://www.necdisplay.com/faq/additional-topics/color-critical-displays/14
Here is FAQ calling it Advanced True White. Note the same models is listed as having True White as the above where it was called True Wide. :rolleyes:

What is an A-TW (Advanced True White) polarizer? What are the benefits and drawbacks?

The A-TW filter is an additional film that is applied to some LCD panels with the aim of improving off-axis viewing of the display by reducing the "glow" effect that can be seen when viewing very dark images at extreme angles on S-IPS LCD panels. While it does reduce the glow effect, it can also introduce a slight coloration artifact that causes the glow to appear green when viewed from one angle, and magenta from another.

Which models use an A-TW (Advanced True White) polarizer?

The LCD2090UXi, LCD2490WUXi, and LCD2690WUXi use an A-TW polarizer. The LCD2490WUXi2, LCD2690WUXi2, LCD3090WQXi and other models do not.


Found this interesting bit on Vizio TVs:
http://www.vizio.com/news/VIZIOLaunchesNEWXVTProSeriesofAdvancedHDTVTechnology/
"Advanced True Wide Polarizer"


A IPS TV with A-TW, or perversion of the name?
 
Basically


  • RGB-LED panel shows traits of "A-TW" models by NEC
  • Only the RGB-LED is in production
  • We don't know what it is
  • The omission in PA241w panel could be price related or technical
 
evilsofa said:
My guess is that these "color critical users" that didn't like the A-TW are major corporate users that buy hundreds of high-end monitors.
major corporations have no need for high end color correct monitors.

art houses, print shops ... basically anywhere that uses macs to do actual work is where you'll find high end panels.
 
10e said:
Lower anti-glare sparkle and chroma noise
The A-TW polarizer has nothing to do with the anti-glare. The HP DreamColor has both the A-TW polarizer and the grainy anti-glare film, while the Planar PX2611W had neither. As far as I know, only the first generation 24"/25.5" H-IPS panels had the lighter anti-glare film, which includes monitors like the NEC 2490/2690, Planar PX2611W, and DoubleSight DS-263N.
 
ToastyX said:
The A-TW polarizer has nothing to do with the anti-glare. The HP DreamColor has both the A-TW polarizer and the grainy anti-glare film, while the Planar PX2611W had neither. As far as I know, only the first generation 24"/25.5" H-IPS panels had the lighter anti-glare film, which includes monitors like the NEC 2490/2690, Planar PX2611W, and DoubleSight DS-263N.
Strangely enough I read your LP2480ZX review later yesterday and saw that.

I'd assume the LG W2420R is the same (panel) and AG.

Too bad.
 
ToastyX said:
The A-TW polarizer has nothing to do with the anti-glare. The HP DreamColor has both the A-TW polarizer and the grainy anti-glare film, while the Planar PX2611W had neither. As far as I know, only the first generation 24"/25.5" H-IPS panels had the lighter anti-glare film, which includes monitors like the NEC 2490/2690, Planar PX2611W, and DoubleSight DS-263N.
Absolutely.
BTW your review of the HP DreamColor is the first and still the best in the net.
When I need to look up something about this monitor I go back to your review.

Although I believe this thread is a provocation, I nevertheless would like to use this opportunity to share my opinion: the NEC 2490WUXi with A-TW polarizer is the best LCD monitor ever produced for consumer market with nothing equal upcoming.
 
albovin said:
Absolutely.
BTW your review of the HP DreamColor is the first and still the best in the net.
When I need to look up something about this monitor I go back to your review.

Although I believe this thread is a provocation, I nevertheless would like to use this opportunity to share my opinion: the NEC 2490WUXi with A-TW polarizer is the best LCD monitor ever produced for consumer market with nothing equal upcoming.
i've been using this monitor for 2 years now and after seeing different monitors in person i dont think ill be switching for a long time:D
 
Snowdog said:
Anyone have any idea if the "Advanced True Wide Polarizer" on some Vizio TVs is actually the real thing?
http://www.vizio.com/news/VIZIOLaunchesNEWXVTProSeriesofAdvancedHDTVTechnology/

It seems if you can get it for a TV it should be that outlandishly priced to do it for a monitor. IMO the monitor that really needed it most was the 30" ips panels.
Good question, i'd like to know too.
I'm not really sure, but it seems like LG uses the term "True Wide View" for a lot of their monitors - see: http://static.highspeedbackbone.net/pdf/LG-52LB5D-DataSheet.pdf .
They even use "Advanced True Wide" here: http://static.highspeedbackbone.net/pdf/LG-32LB9D-DataSheet.pdf
That's a TV from 2007.
 
Though it is just saying it has True Wide viewing angles for the LG TVs.

The Vizio TV is saying "Advanced True Wide Polarizer" which is very specific

Though through the filter of Marketing nonsense, it is really hard to know what is what. Like how the heck that does NEC use "Advanced True Wide"/"Advanced True White" interchangeably?? That can only be explained as marketing morons in action.

If A-TW polarizer sheets are still in production and in larger sizes(for Vizio TV), it seems like it would be a no brainer for NEC to include this on larger top end screens (27"-30"). This seems like it would be a significant differentiator right where you need it most.

Back when A-TW was available. I don't remember anyone, anywhere ever saying they preferred the standard screen without A-TW. The only downside seems to be cost.
 
I love my two first-gen NEC 2090UXi's with the A-TW polarizer. I won't switch to anything else until I find a new old stock first-gen 2490WUXi or 2690WUXi.
 
Would I be right in saying ATW does very little if you always use your monitor right in front of you?
 
Kalam said:
Would I be right in saying ATW does very little if you always use your monitor right in front of you?
Depending on how big the monitor is, and how far away you sit from it, you might find that the edges are affected slightly by IPS glow. I've not used a monitor with an ATW polarizer so I can't say how much difference they make to this, but there is definitely room for improvement.
 
