Why manufacturer remove ATW Polarizer if it solves one of the biggest IPS problem?

It stands for Advanced True White. To quote NEC:What is an A-TW (Advanced True White) polarizer? What are the benefits and drawbacks?The A-TW filter is an additional film that is applied to some LCD panels with the aim of improving off-axis viewing of the display by reducing the "glow" effect that can be seen when viewing very dark images at extreme angles on S-IPS LCD panels. While it does reduce the glow effect, it can also introduce a slight coloration artifact that causes the glow to appear green when viewed from one angle, and magenta from another.From the description of a youtube video about the new non-A-TW 2690:NEC reps says "There are good and bad points with the A-TW. Some color critical users do not like the green/magenta glow at each corner of the display, and a neutral gray is more acceptable. Also the contrast ratio is increased with this panel."My guess is that these "color critical users" that didn't like the A-TW are major corporate users that buy hundreds of high-end monitors.