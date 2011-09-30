Why manufacturer remove ATW Polarizer if it solves one of the biggest IPS problem?

sblantipodi
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Aug 29, 2010
- Messages
- 3,729
As title.
What is the disadvantages of having an ATW Polarizer?
What is the disadvantages of having an ATW Polarizer?
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
There are none that I can see except likely price. Possibly a very slight loss of measured contrast, but it is far better than any other polarizer/anti-glare combination I've seen on any monitor.
Lower anti-glare sparkle and chroma noise, very little if any apparent glow on blacks, excellent light diffusion characteristics.
As title.
What is the disadvantages of having an ATW Polarizer?
It stands for Advanced True White. To quote NEC:
What is an A-TW (Advanced True White) polarizer? What are the benefits and drawbacks?
The A-TW filter is an additional film that is applied to some LCD panels with the aim of improving off-axis viewing of the display by reducing the "glow" effect that can be seen when viewing very dark images at extreme angles on S-IPS LCD panels. While it does reduce the glow effect, it can also introduce a slight coloration artifact that causes the glow to appear green when viewed from one angle, and magenta from another.
http://www.necdisplay.com/faq/additional-topics/color-critical-displays/14
From the description of a youtube video about the new non-A-TW 2690:
NEC reps says "There are good and bad points with the A-TW. Some color critical users do not like the green/magenta glow at each corner of the display, and a neutral gray is more acceptable. Also the contrast ratio is increased with this panel."
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G2pIysomGPI
It stands for Advanced True White. To quote NEC:
What is an A-TW (Advanced True White) polarizer? What are the benefits and drawbacks?
The A-TW filter is an additional film that is applied to some LCD panels with the aim of improving off-axis viewing of the display by reducing the "glow" effect that can be seen when viewing very dark images at extreme angles on S-IPS LCD panels. While it does reduce the glow effect, it can also introduce a slight coloration artifact that causes the glow to appear green when viewed from one angle, and magenta from another.
http://www.necdisplay.com/faq/additional-topics/color-critical-displays/14
From the description of a youtube video about the new non-A-TW 2690:
NEC reps says "There are good and bad points with the A-TW. Some color critical users do not like the green/magenta glow at each corner of the display, and a neutral gray is more acceptable. Also the contrast ratio is increased with this panel."
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G2pIysomGPI
major corporations have no need for high end color correct monitors.My guess is that these "color critical users" that didn't like the A-TW are major corporate users that buy hundreds of high-end monitors.
The A-TW polarizer has nothing to do with the anti-glare. The HP DreamColor has both the A-TW polarizer and the grainy anti-glare film, while the Planar PX2611W had neither. As far as I know, only the first generation 24"/25.5" H-IPS panels had the lighter anti-glare film, which includes monitors like the NEC 2490/2690, Planar PX2611W, and DoubleSight DS-263N.10e said:Lower anti-glare sparkle and chroma noise
The A-TW polarizer has nothing to do with the anti-glare. The HP DreamColor has both the A-TW polarizer and the grainy anti-glare film, while the Planar PX2611W had neither. As far as I know, only the first generation 24"/25.5" H-IPS panels had the lighter anti-glare film, which includes monitors like the NEC 2490/2690, Planar PX2611W, and DoubleSight DS-263N.
The A-TW polarizer has nothing to do with the anti-glare. The HP DreamColor has both the A-TW polarizer and the grainy anti-glare film, while the Planar PX2611W had neither. As far as I know, only the first generation 24"/25.5" H-IPS panels had the lighter anti-glare film, which includes monitors like the NEC 2490/2690, Planar PX2611W, and DoubleSight DS-263N.
the NEC 2490WUXi with A-TW polarizer is the best LCD monitor ever produced for consumer market with nothing equal upcoming.
Absolutely.
BTW your review of the HP DreamColor is the first and still the best in the net.
When I need to look up something about this monitor I go back to your review.
Although I believe this thread is a provocation, I nevertheless would like to use this opportunity to share my opinion: the NEC 2490WUXi with A-TW polarizer is the best LCD monitor ever produced for consumer market with nothing equal upcoming.
Good question, i'd like to know too.Anyone have any idea if the "Advanced True Wide Polarizer" on some Vizio TVs is actually the real thing?
http://www.vizio.com/news/VIZIOLaunchesNEWXVTProSeriesofAdvancedHDTVTechnology/
It seems if you can get it for a TV it should be that outlandishly priced to do it for a monitor. IMO the monitor that really needed it most was the 30" ips panels.
Depending on how big the monitor is, and how far away you sit from it, you might find that the edges are affected slightly by IPS glow. I've not used a monitor with an ATW polarizer so I can't say how much difference they make to this, but there is definitely room for improvement.Would I be right in saying ATW does very little if you always use your monitor right in front of you?