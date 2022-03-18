Why is Comcast set top box (non-X1) taking DAYS to reload the program guide? Coincidence that I just changed my cable modem?

In this recent thread, I discussed my experience with my new Arris T25 cable modem, including the fact that Internet download performance has improved. https://hardforum.com/threads/my-ne...h-loose-metal-inside.2018214/#post-1045307417
However, however, however, it is now about 41 hours since that new modem was activated, yet the the set top box program guide is still mostly incomplete. It used to take 3-4 hours to repopulate fully the program guide if I had to power down the set top box to fix a problem, when I had the old cable modem in service. With the new cable modem, with 8X the download speed, you might think that the program guide would get populated faster. It also took over 24 hours before Comcast On Demand (channel 1) would work.
If it matters, the old Motorola set top box failed about a month ago, and Comcast gave me a replacement Xfinity-branded RNG200N Motorola box. That box was working fine once installed, until the modem changeout a few days ago. Tp be clear I don't have X1 service, and I'm not really interested in getting it.
What is my next step? Does anyone have an unpublished phone number for Comcast second-level cable service support? So far, Comcast tech support has not helped very much. Too busy reading off scripts, I guess.
