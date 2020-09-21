Why do people hate bullet sponges?

I'd like to wrap my head around the why since so many people mention it, and people that really hate it have no problem at all strongly voicing their opinion about it.



I absolutely love bullet sponges. None of my old school friends hate bullet sponges. The longer a battle is the better. I actually get pretty annoyed at fast ending battles. I sometimes feel it is the people with the instant gratification mentality that hate bullet sponges. They need the everything now and need things to die now.