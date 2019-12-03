Why 8K TV is a non-starter for PC users

due to how our eyes work with tiny vibrations at around 120hz more or less we have an effect that lets us notice the border of things/changes in contrast beyond the level at which we can truly define a pixel, this is what is known as hyperacuity, the thing is that honestly it is a better /more efficient use of resources at that point to use AA instead of more pixels since it is only a subset of the pixels in any object that which will present problems and at least at the moment we don't have an easy way to just increase resolution around the borders.



Maybe in the future we could get a solution similar to video encoding, able to dynamically change the resolution of the screen beyond what is currently proposed as foveated rendering and then a "dynamic 8k" would be worth it but for a long time it would be a waste of resources.

