Which Z490 for meets my needs?

Hello,



I am in the process of purchasing the last few parts for a new build. Like a lot of people, I can't find a 5900x on sale anywhere, so I am going to roll with the 10900k instead.



I am one of those people who won't use all the power in most cases, but enjoying building a PC every few years and knowing it is very capable. With that said, I am trying to choose a motherboard that best suits my needs. I only build every 4-5 yrs, so I am not very familiar with which boards better than others, hence reaching out to the gurus.



Parts -

10900k (I wont be manual overclocking. I go with the K version mainly for the "out of the box" OC)

RTX 3090

32 or 64 Gb RAM

At least two M.2 NVME 2280 (Key-M) slots

Good VRM (I know some cheaper Z490 boards are trash in this area)



The most important thing to me is reliability and as many rear USB ports I can get. I would of loved two USB 3 headers on the board, but not something I often see. I won't be overclocking the CPU any further than it comes out of the box.



I prefer Asus or MSI personally, but am open to Gigabyte. My budget is $150 - $325. I don't need to pay for stuff I don't want, but also do not want to save so much money I get a board that is known for issues or lack of power. The two I was eyeing but not sure about was the Asus Z490-E gaming (or -a for the white) & the MSI Unify which both are currently sitting around $300.



Thanks!