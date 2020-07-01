Which X570 board for 128GB?

M76
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jun 12, 2012
- Messages
- 10,904
I'm looking to build a 128GB X570 system in the near future, and I'd like to ask if anyone uses one with 128GB of ram.
The factory QVLs usually only go up to 32GB at most. The only board I saw where they at least tested some 128GB setup was the Asrock X570 Pro4.
The ram I'm going to use is this kit
The factory QVLs usually only go up to 32GB at most. The only board I saw where they at least tested some 128GB setup was the Asrock X570 Pro4.
The ram I'm going to use is this kit