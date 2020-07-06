Which USB Adapter?

I have a Corsair Force MP300 drive, I'm trying to get a USB adapter to secure erase it. I bought this one but it didn't detect the drive, bought it because it shows that it will work for the double notch on the drive. So my question is, what adapter will work on this drive? I go and look at ones like this, but the big red x over the double notch drive has put me off.
Or is there a more simple way of doing this? Before I got my drive upgrade I tried to secure erase it with software, but since it was my boot drive that didn't work. Asrock doesn't have a BIOS feature to do this - it says secure erase as a header but the only thing under the heading is a QR code that I can't scan due to the poor image quality in the BIOS.
