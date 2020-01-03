Which laptop brands are best?

https://www.laptopmag.com/articles/laptop-brand-ratings What do folks here think about those rankings? Focusing mostly on system stability and reliability. I have had a myriad of problems with an MSI Dominator laptop purchased in 2016. Enough to consider dumping it right now even though the hardware is still decent. For instance, right now the laptop shuts down when battery is at around 35%. I tried running the MSI battery calibration program. It ran for 3 hours and then the laptop turned itself off. WTF? No messages from the program stating whether it did anything to help. MSI ranked 9th out of 10 from the laptopmag article. Consistent with my poor experience. I was surprised to see HP on top. I owned an HP Pavilion laptop around 8 years ago and it sucked big time. Maybe they have improved in recent years? Reading the above article along with others makes me think Asus is one of the best, true or not?