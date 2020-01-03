Which laptop brands are best?

Now that Apple appears to have sorted out the MacBook Pro's glaring issues with the 16-inch model, I'd put it back in the upper echelons.



The thing that irks me about Windows laptops is that there's a class system of sorts where you're punished for not buying the highest-end models. Aw, sorry, you could only justify an Inspiron or Pavilion? Hope you don't mind spending hours on the phone with mediocre tech support when your cheaply made system invariably breaks. Yeah, buying the high-end models may get you long warranties and higher-quality support, but that's because everyone else gets thrown under the bus.

