Which Air Cooler would you pick for the price Ryzen 5 5600X?

Just looking for feedback on air cooling a Ryzen 5 5600X. Which air cooler for best bang 4 buck would you pick out of these?:



Scythe Mugen 5 ($49.99)

Scythe Fuma 2 ($59.99)

Noctua NH-U12S ($59.99)

Noctua NH-U12A ($99.99, but probably not worth the price difference from U12S?)

ID Cooling SE-224-XT($OOS most places but I see RGB version is $34.99 on amazon).



Very intrigued on the ID Cooling SE-224-XT as it seems to be like $30 normally but OOS everywhere? I also see black friday it was $6 on sale @ newegg(wtf!?).



I am just curious what others would pick.