Which Air Cooler would you pick for the price Ryzen 5 5600X?

Just looking for feedback on air cooling a Ryzen 5 5600X. Which air cooler for best bang 4 buck would you pick out of these?:

Scythe Mugen 5 ($49.99)
Scythe Fuma 2 ($59.99)
Noctua NH-U12S ($59.99)
Noctua NH-U12A ($99.99, but probably not worth the price difference from U12S?)
ID Cooling SE-224-XT($OOS most places but I see RGB version is $34.99 on amazon).

Very intrigued on the ID Cooling SE-224-XT as it seems to be like $30 normally but OOS everywhere? I also see black friday it was $6 on sale @ newegg(wtf!?).

I am just curious what others would pick.
 
I'm assuming you have a reason for not having the Noctua NH-D15s? If you're including the U12A.
 
soulesschild said:
I'm assuming you have a reason for not having the Noctua NH-D15s? If you're including the U12A.
Yes. Only because its expensive, has clearance issues and offers little improvement over the others for the price point. I dont want to deal with having to worry about which case I get for the cooler. I still have to buy a case.
 
