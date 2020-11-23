Which 6800/xt AIB Card Do you want? Poll with pics

So there are many compiled lists of all AIB Cards that will probably (not) be available next week and the week after.
Which one do you like best? I am sure there are some I am missing but for the fun of the thread and to share each others interest lets find out.
I have attached a poll so you can let the [H] world know what you have your heart set on getting.........eventually sometime in the future haha.
Lets begin:
Asus
MSI (cough cough* caught scalping - alleged of course)
Gigabyte:
Hasn't shown us anything as of now that I can find. Probably wrong here. But you can bet yourself Gigabyte will have some great cards!
Sapphire (the best AMD AIB company?? - I dont know thats what I heard)
Powercolor (are they the best? I have heard that as well):
Asrock:
XFX:
Source of these photos are from: Source of these photos and lists
Which one do you like best? I am sure there are some I am missing but for the fun of the thread and to share each others interest lets find out.
I have attached a poll so you can let the [H] world know what you have your heart set on getting.........eventually sometime in the future haha.
Lets begin:
Asus
MSI (cough cough* caught scalping - alleged of course)
Gigabyte:
Hasn't shown us anything as of now that I can find. Probably wrong here. But you can bet yourself Gigabyte will have some great cards!
Sapphire (the best AMD AIB company?? - I dont know thats what I heard)
Powercolor (are they the best? I have heard that as well):
Asrock:
XFX:
Source of these photos are from: Source of these photos and lists
Last edited: