Which 6800/xt AIB Card Do you want? Poll with pics

What Radeon RX 6800 / xt AIB Brand do you want?

  • Asus

    Votes: 1 16.7%

  • MSI

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Gigabyte

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • XFX

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Powercolor

    Votes: 1 16.7%

  • Asrock

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Sapphire

    Votes: 4 66.7%
  • Total voters
    6
tangoseal

So there are many compiled lists of all AIB Cards that will probably (not) be available next week and the week after.

Which one do you like best? I am sure there are some I am missing but for the fun of the thread and to share each others interest lets find out.

I have attached a poll so you can let the [H] world know what you have your heart set on getting.........eventually sometime in the future haha.

Lets begin:

Asus
1606157055386.png

1606157077391.png


MSI (cough cough* caught scalping - alleged of course)
1606157123162.png

1606157155144.png


Gigabyte:
Hasn't shown us anything as of now that I can find. Probably wrong here. But you can bet yourself Gigabyte will have some great cards!

Sapphire (the best AMD AIB company?? - I dont know thats what I heard)
1606157217536.png


1606157234182.png


1606157251128.png


Powercolor (are they the best? I have heard that as well):
1606157284753.png

1606157312118.png


1606157327758.png


Asrock:

1606157350520.png


1606157366328.png


XFX:

1606157394263.png


Source of these photos are from: Source of these photos and lists
 
Last edited:
KATEKATEKATE

Not that I can afford a new card, but if I could I'd go with the Strix Liquid Cooled 6800XT. Videocardz has been torturing us with pics of it for the past month and I frankly can't handle how badass it is. Should overclock real good if the power limit is high enough.
 
