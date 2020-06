I have my RSS point towards a few sites; IGN, Kotaku, PCGamer, Polygon, etc. I'm looking for mostly news and get a lot of the same headlines and don't really have a preference which headline I read it from.



As for opinion pieces, I generally avoid them. Some times Kotaku will have something funny (intentionally or not), but I generally don't care for opinion articles when it comes to gaming - engaging with different gaming opinions in a place like [H] is much more engaging.



Reviews - don't do anything for me anymore. I generally make sure a game is running stable and is a genre I usually enjoy then I'll play. I don't really know a written review that I'd trust anymore.