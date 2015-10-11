Review the game you finished recently.

M76
So what was the last game you finished, as in played trough it's campaign, and how did you like it?
I intend this thread to have a place where everyone posts their thoughts of the game they just finished, because if you post it in the game's original thread it's hard to find. But here if you search for a game's name in the thread you'll most likely get a honest opinion on the game.
At least that's what I'm hoping for. So review away. It doesn't matter if it's one line, or a thousand. Or if you give it a score or not, anything goes as long as it's about a game you finished.
Here are my reviews so far:
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (2019 PC) 0/10
Alan Wake (2012 PC) 7/10
Alien: Isolation (2014 PC) 9/10
Alpha Protocol (2010 PC) 6.5/10
Assassin's Creed Odyssey (2018 PC) 9/10
Beyond: Two Souls (2013 PS3) 6.5/10
Bioshock (2007 PC) 6/10
Bioshock: Infinite (2013 PC) 6.5/10
Call of Duty: Black Ops (2010 PC) 6/10
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (2016 PC) 9/10
Command & Conquer (1995 PC) 8/10
C&C: Red Alert (1996 PC) 10/10
C&C: Red Alert II (2000 PC) 6/10
C&C: Tiberian Sun (1999 PC) 6/10
Crysis (2007 PC) 6/10
Crysis: Warhead (2008 PC) 7/10
Detroit: Become Human (2018 PS4) 6/10
Deus Ex: Invisible War (2003 PC) 8/10
Deus Ex: Human Revolution (2011 PC) 6/10
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (2016 PC) 8/10
Dragon Age: Origins (2009 PC) 6/10
Dragon Age: Origins - Awakening (2010 PC) 8/10
Dragon Age II (2011 PC) 8/10
Dragon Age: Inquisition (2014 PC) 7/10
DriveClub (2014 PS4) 3/10
Driver San Francisco (2011 PS3) 7/10
Fallout 4 (2015 PC) 8/10
Fallout: New Vegas (2010 PC) 9/10
Far Cry (2004 PC) 8.5/10
Far Cry 3 (2012 PC) 7.5/10
Far Cry 5 (2018 PC) 5/10
Forza Horizon 4 (2018 PC) 6/10
Grand Theft Auto IV (2008 PC) 7/10
GTA IV: Episodes from Liberty City (2010 PC) 8/10
Grand Theft Auto V (2013 PS3 / 2015 PC) 7/10
Gran Turismo 1/2 (1998-1999 PSX) (Bleem! / Epsxe) 8/10
Gran Turismo 6 (2013 PS3) 7/10
Gran Turismo Sport (2017 PS4) 0/10
Heavy Rain (2010 PS3) 9/10
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (2017 PC) 6/10
Homefront (2011 PC) 7/10
Horizon Zero Dawn (2017 PS4) 8/10
LA.: Noire (2011 PS3) 8/10
Lost - Via Domus (2008 PC) 7.5/10
Mad Max (2015 PC) 8/10
Mafia - The City of Lost Heaven (2002 PC) 9.9/10
Mafia II (2010 PC) 7/10
Mass Effect (2008 PC) 8/10
Mass Effect II (2010 PC) 9/10
Mass Effect III (2012 PC) 6/10
Mass Effect III Citadel (2013 PC) 7/10
Mass Effect Andromeda (2017 PC) 7/10
Max Payne (2001 PC) 9/10
Max Payne 2: The fall of Max Payne (2003 PC) 8/10
Max Payne 3 (2012 PC) 5/10
Mercenaries 2: World in Flames (2008 PC) 8/10
Metro: Exodus (2019 PC) 6/10
Need For Speed: The Run (2011 PC) 8/10
Portal 2 (2011 PC) 7/10
Rise of the Tomb Raider (2015 PC) 7/10
Singularity (2010 PC) 7/10
Shadow of the Tomb Raider (2018 PC) 6/10
Shadowrun Returns (2013 PC) 9/10
Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 (2017 PC) 3/10
Star Trek Voyager: Elite Force (2000 PC) 8/10
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (2009 PC) 7/10
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II (2010 PC) 2/10
Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition (2016 PC) 6/10
The Chronichles of Riddick Escape from Butcher Bay (2009 PC) 7/10
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011 PC) 8.5/10
The Last of Us (2013 PS3) 9/10
The Outer Worlds (2019 PC) 8/10
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands (2017 PC) 8/10
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (2019 PC) 7/10
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell (2002 PC) 8/10
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow (2004 PC) 7/10
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory (2005 PC) 9/10
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Double Agent (2006 PC) 4/10
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Conviction (2010 PC) 6/10
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Blacklist (2013 PC) 7/10
Tomb Raider (2013 PC) 7/10
Transport Fever (2016 PC) 4/10
Uncharted The Lost Legacy (2017 PS4) 5/10
Wolfenstein: The New Order (2014 PC) 6.5/10
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (2017 PC) 5/10
XCOM 2 (2016 PC) 9/10
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen (2017 PC) 7/10
Backup in case I get banned, or the forum gets deleted.
Updated: 2020-04-22 added missing links
The scoring card is an assessment of a game's important aspects, I'm not always using it, and I sometimes change the list.
Here is an example:
graphics/realization: 10/10
story/atmoshpere: 9/10
gameplay/controls: 9/10
overall impression: 7/10
The overall score is not meant to be an average of the individual scores I give to graphics / gamplay / etc. And here is how the overall score should be interpreted:
- Absolute shit, avoid at all cost
- Really bad game, no redeeming value at all
- Bad game, that some still might find interesting
- Worse than average, has some serious flaws, but still can get some enjoyment out of it
- Completely average game, it does what it advertises and nothing more.
- Better than average, good quality game, which shines on a few points but nothing extraordinary
- Good game, that's well worth playing
- Very good game, that's a must have
- Great game, that is truly awesome
- Ground breaking, genre defining, mindblowing.
Last edited: