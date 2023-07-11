When to replace that older AIO?

I have been using the same Corsair H115i Extreme with a push/pull config since July 2017... 6 years now! It does cool my 13700k ok but until I made changes in the bios to restrict the default settings from applying loads of vcore at load it would hit 100c fast and throttle back.. using prime now it hits 90c fast and hovers in the low 90s.. gaming is normally 40c to 60c depending.. D4 it's in the 50s most of the time. It's a gaming only system that isn't on all the time but this cooler has some hours on it. I am usually a don't fix it if it aint broke person but with AIOs and PSUs after a time period I start getting that "hmmmmmm" feeling. It's passed it's 5y warranty and I read most have a 5 to 6 year warranty so I am thinking maybe it's time.. might be evaporation issues after this long.. I mean it's sealed and all but who knows.. I read the coolant can gum up after time too.. mine is the Asetek flavor of these.. The way this is installed i'll have to rip the whole front of my PC apart.. but oh well boo hoo hahah..

When do you all normally replace your AIO??
 
As far as I am concerned, it's the pump that has the moving parts that wear on it, so that is the biggest failure concern, but from a pump perspective you can continue to use it until it dies and you'll find out when it gets too hot (or you heard bad pump noise). No worries there.

The second factor is coolant drying up. Yes, even plastic and rubber are slightly moisture permeable, and over long periods of time, even without leaks, the coolant will evaporate through them. There is no such thing as a completely moisture impermeable barrier. Again, you can continue using it until you notice a degradation in performance or pump noise, which would be indications that a replacement or fix are needed. You CAN refill these AIO's but a lot of people aren't comfortable doing that.

Then there is the risk of something breaking and causing a leak, but unless you are abusing the tubing that is rather unlikely. If it has been in use this long without failing, you probably don't have any manufacturing defects, so unless you are really tugging/pushing on that tubing you are likely fine.

In other words, if it is still working, no need to replace it.

All of that said, I've had tons of these things over the years, and have never actually needed to replace them (except one under warranty once), but that is probably because I kept upgrading at a rapid pace and then moved to a custom loop 7 years ago.
 
Thanks for this detailed reply. Alright maybe I got a bad seat when I put the block on for this one.. I feel like the cpu temps are higher than they should be but they are far from bad while gaming etc.. and I am not overclocking so it's not a big deal.. I did put the pump speed to max and it dropped the temps a few C so there is something in there being pumped around lol. I guess I won't fret over this until it I hear pump noises or something..

yeah I used to rip through hardware yearly so components like this just got replaced frequently.. this is the first one I have kept for so long!

Thanks again for your take on this!
 
