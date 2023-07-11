When to replace that older AIO?

As far as I am concerned, it's the pump that has the moving parts that wear on it, so that is the biggest failure concern, but from a pump perspective you can continue to use it until it dies and you'll find out when it gets too hot (or you heard bad pump noise). No worries there.



The second factor is coolant drying up. Yes, even plastic and rubber are slightly moisture permeable, and over long periods of time, even without leaks, the coolant will evaporate through them. There is no such thing as a completely moisture impermeable barrier. Again, you can continue using it until you notice a degradation in performance or pump noise, which would be indications that a replacement or fix are needed. You CAN refill these AIO's but a lot of people aren't comfortable doing that.



Then there is the risk of something breaking and causing a leak, but unless you are abusing the tubing that is rather unlikely. If it has been in use this long without failing, you probably don't have any manufacturing defects, so unless you are really tugging/pushing on that tubing you are likely fine.



In other words, if it is still working, no need to replace it.



All of that said, I've had tons of these things over the years, and have never actually needed to replace them (except one under warranty once), but that is probably because I kept upgrading at a rapid pace and then moved to a custom loop 7 years ago.