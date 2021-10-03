What's the current AMD Situation on Linux?

Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
32,689
Hey everyone,

I have somewhat unexpectedly wound up ordering a 6900 XT. I hadn't planned on going team Red this generation, thinking I would probably wind up with a 3080TI or 3090, but an opportunity presented itself and I seized it.

So, it has been a while since I used an AMD GPU. Las time was my Radeon HD 7970 which I bought on launch back in early 2012. I can't remember what I did back then.

So, I ahve become quite accustomed to the Nvidia way under Linux, and just going with the binary blob driver. What is th ebest way to get the 6900XT working well under Linux? I hear AMD open source drivers are quite good these days. Are they just a part of the kernel drivers (If so, whats the oldest kernel I should use?) or are they a part of xorg/mesa? Or should I be using the old FireGL binary blob drivers?

For what it's worth, I'm kind og a Debian tree guy, currently using Mint 20.2.

Appreciate any suggestions.
 
N

noko

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 14, 2010
Messages
6,482
Well I had a 5700 XT installed with Linux Mint, latest version and it worked good. Installed the 6900XT, no go, installed several different Kernels, no go and the forums were not that helpful. Bought another license for Windows 10, happy camper. It maybe the same now, eventually it should be supported. With the 5700XT I missed all the unique features one gets in the Windows version, there is no UI and limited monitoring. As usual, I install Linux, use it, like it and then something just does not work or works poorly, spend an inordinate time plowing through endless threads, misleads, to no avail -> Back to Windows. Maybe next time.

My suggestion is to install the AMD driver for Ubuntu, 21.30 until the Linux Kernel supports it.
https://www.amd.com/en/support/grap.../amd-radeon-6900-series/amd-radeon-rx-6900-xt
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
32,689
noko said:
Well I had a 5700 XT installed with Linux Mint, latest version and it worked good. Installed the 6900XT, no go, installed several different Kernels, no go and the forums were not that helpful. Bought another license for Windows 10, happy camper. It maybe the same now, eventually it should be supported. With the 5700XT I missed all the unique features one gets in the Windows version, there is no UI and limited monitoring. As usual, I install Linux, use it, like it and then something just does not work or works poorly, spend an inordinate time plowing through endless threads, misleads, to no avail -> Back to Windows. Maybe next time.

My suggestion is to install the AMD driver for Ubuntu, 21.30 until the Linux Kernel supports it.
https://www.amd.com/en/support/grap.../amd-radeon-6900-series/amd-radeon-rx-6900-xt
Click to expand...

Hmm.

I hope I didn't make a mistake in buying this.

I was under the impression that the tables had turned and that AMD GPU's just worked under Linux these days with the open source driver, changing the old afage that you always buy Nvidia for Linux because nothing works better than their binary blob driver.

I was honestly expecting it to work out of the box with the kernel driver (at least with the latest HWE kernel), or at worst have the mint driver installer handle it automatically...

I found this post, was that you?

It seems to suggest that the kernel driver should be the best for general purpose use and to only install the AMDGPU-PRO driver if you need compute applications.

Could you maybe point me towards more info on the Ubuntu driver you are mentioning? Is this something in the Ubuntu repositories or something I need to get elsewhere?

Much appreciated!
 
D

D-EJ915

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 31, 2003
Messages
1,475
I installed a kubuntu test setup 2-3 months ago and had no issues with 6800 xt card I wanted to test with running a game in wine., just worked out of the box so to speak. I didn't try to do oc or anything, no idea if you can do that on linux or not.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
32,689
D-EJ915 said:
I installed a kubuntu test setup 2-3 months ago and had no issues with 6800 xt card I wanted to test with running a game in wine., just worked out of the box so to speak. I didn't try to do oc or anything, no idea if you can do that on linux or not.
Click to expand...

Good to know thanks.

Yeah, I'm not planning on doing any gaming or compute loads (at least not under Linux).

I just need basic desktop output (across multiple monitors) As long as I can get that I'll be happy.

I use my Linux install for my day to day productivity / browsing type of stuff, and open a Virtualbox VM for Windows for work stuff.

All of my gaming and that sort of stuff happens under a dedicated Windows 10 dual boot.
 
N

noko

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 14, 2010
Messages
6,482
Zarathustra[H] said:
Hmm.

I hope I didn't make a mistake in buying this.

I was under the impression that the tables had turned and that AMD GPU's just worked under Linux these days with the open source driver, changing the old afage that you always buy Nvidia for Linux because nothing works better than their binary blob driver.

I was honestly expecting it to work out of the box with the kernel driver (at least with the latest HWE kernel), or at worst have the mint driver installer handle it automatically...

I found this post, was that you?

It seems to suggest that the kernel driver should be the best for general purpose use and to only install the AMDGPU-PRO driver if you need compute applications.

Could you maybe point me towards more info on the Ubuntu driver you are mentioning? Is this something in the Ubuntu repositories or something I need to get elsewhere?

Much appreciated!
Click to expand...
No that was not me but it does look like he resolved the issues. Mine was much earlier in the year.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
32,689
So I replied to that thread on the mint forums, asking a few follow up questions, and a zealous forum mod took it upon themselves to identify that my follow-up question was a new question, edited my question and created a new thread for me. (how nice of them).

Anyway, for reference, it is here.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top