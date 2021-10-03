What's the current AMD Situation on Linux?

Hey everyone,



I have somewhat unexpectedly wound up ordering a 6900 XT. I hadn't planned on going team Red this generation, thinking I would probably wind up with a 3080TI or 3090, but an opportunity presented itself and I seized it.



So, it has been a while since I used an AMD GPU. Las time was my Radeon HD 7970 which I bought on launch back in early 2012. I can't remember what I did back then.



So, I ahve become quite accustomed to the Nvidia way under Linux, and just going with the binary blob driver. What is th ebest way to get the 6900XT working well under Linux? I hear AMD open source drivers are quite good these days. Are they just a part of the kernel drivers (If so, whats the oldest kernel I should use?) or are they a part of xorg/mesa? Or should I be using the old FireGL binary blob drivers?



For what it's worth, I'm kind og a Debian tree guy, currently using Mint 20.2.



Appreciate any suggestions.