What JDS Labs products?

I have an Asus Xonar DGX soundscard in my desktop with SPDIF and 3.5mm out, Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 powered speakers, and Audiotechnica ATH-M50x headphones.I use the speakers 90% of the time, but want an entry-level amp/DAC for my headphones.What items of theirs do I need to be able to switch between powered speakers and headphones with out a lot of fuss?Don't really want to be clamoring around, switching cables and stuff.Looking at the Atom amp, and maybe the OL DAC? no idea if thats needed. Or do I need the OL Switcher too?This stuff: