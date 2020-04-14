What JDS Labs products?

craigdt

craigdt

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 27, 2016
Messages
1,049
I have an Asus Xonar DGX soundscard in my desktop with SPDIF and 3.5mm out, Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 powered speakers, and Audiotechnica ATH-M50x headphones.

I use the speakers 90% of the time, but want an entry-level amp/DAC for my headphones.

What items of theirs do I need to be able to switch between powered speakers and headphones with out a lot of fuss?
Don't really want to be clamoring around, switching cables and stuff.

Looking at the Atom amp, and maybe the OL DAC? no idea if thats needed. Or do I need the OL Switcher too?

This stuff:
https://jdslabs.com/shop/?category=featured
 
IdiotInCharge

IdiotInCharge

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 13, 2003
Messages
13,575
All of them are good, but save the cash and buy better headphones if you want better sound.
 
