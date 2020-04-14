What JDS Labs products?

craigdt
I have an Asus Xonar DGX soundscard in my desktop with SPDIF and 3.5mm out, Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 powered speakers, and Audiotechnica ATH-M50x headphones.
I use the speakers 90% of the time, but want an entry-level amp/DAC for my headphones.
What items of theirs do I need to be able to switch between powered speakers and headphones with out a lot of fuss?
Don't really want to be clamoring around, switching cables and stuff.
Looking at the Atom amp, and maybe the OL DAC? no idea if thats needed. Or do I need the OL Switcher too?
This stuff:
https://jdslabs.com/shop/?category=featured
