What is wrong with steam?

Joined
Feb 6, 2022
Messages
21
Does anyone else have this steam issue and know how to fix it??
Been dealing with this for awhile now and have tried a couple things. Restarting my PC. Different motherboards. Different cables. Restarting Steam. Idk what to do. I get 950 mbps download but steam makes it impossible to download any games at a good speed because it keeps doing this. And it's only steam I have this issue with. Nothing else. Anyone have any idea how to fix it or trouble shoot it??