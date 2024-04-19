What is wrong with steam?

J

JordanStyp

n00b
Joined
Feb 6, 2022
Messages
21
1000006469.jpg

Does anyone else have this steam issue and know how to fix it??
Been dealing with this for awhile now and have tried a couple things. Restarting my PC. Different motherboards. Different cables. Restarting Steam. Idk what to do. I get 950 mbps download but steam makes it impossible to download any games at a good speed because it keeps doing this. And it's only steam I have this issue with. Nothing else. Anyone have any idea how to fix it or trouble shoot it??
 
JordanStyp said:
View attachment 648613
Does anyone else have this steam issue and know how to fix it??
Been dealing with this for awhile now and have tried a couple things. Restarting my PC. Different motherboards. Different cables. Restarting Steam. Idk what to do. I get 950 mbps download but steam makes it impossible to download any games at a good speed because it keeps doing this. And it's only steam I have this issue with. Nothing else. Anyone have any idea how to fix it or trouble shoot it??
Click to expand...

Are you installing to a Hard Drive or an SSD? Also what CPU do you have? Steam compresses the shit out of downloads and hits your IO and CPU hard while it downloads them.

Pretty much every other store downloads the file full speed then uncompresses it after. Steam does both at once, and it makes things very slow if you use a regular HDD.
 
sharknice said:
Are you installing to a Hard Drive or an SSD? Also what CPU do you have? Steam compresses the shit out of downloads and hits your IO and CPU hard while it downloads them.

Pretty much every other store downloads the file full speed then uncompresses it after. Steam does both at once, and it makes things very slow if you use a regular HDD.
Click to expand...
probably even more cpu overhead if you have bitlocker enabled.
 
I had this issue utilizing a USB wifi antenna.

Dropped an rj45 down to the machine and poof, never an issue since..
 
wired 1GB?
internal drive right? hdd or ssd? ssd is a good one with cache/dram?
 
JordanStyp said:
View attachment 648613
Does anyone else have this steam issue and know how to fix it??
Been dealing with this for awhile now and have tried a couple things. Restarting my PC. Different motherboards. Different cables. Restarting Steam. Idk what to do. I get 950 mbps download but steam makes it impossible to download any games at a good speed because it keeps doing this. And it's only steam I have this issue with. Nothing else. Anyone have any idea how to fix it or trouble shoot it??
Click to expand...
Have any screen shots of task manager showing CPU and disk usage? Even a SATA SSD would get hit hard @ 512Mbps.
The disk usage looks mighty slow for an SSD. Like others have said, a reg HDD gets hammered DL'ing a game through Steam, ask me how I know.
 
CAD4466HK said:
Have any screen shots of task manager showing CPU and disk usage? Even a SATA SSD would get hit hard @ 512Mbps.
The disk usage looks mighty slow for an SSD. Like others have said, a reg HDD gets hammered DL'ing a game through Steam, ask me how I know.
Click to expand...
I'll post a SS here soon. I'm running an MSI X570 MEG Ace Max with a ryzen 9 5950X. 32gb of Trident royal Z elite ram at 3600mhz. Radeon 7900XTX. And all my downloads are going to an Inland Nvme as it's my secondary Hard drive. My main Hard drive is a Sabrent Rock 4.0
 
CAD4466HK said:
Have any screen shots of task manager showing CPU and disk usage? Even a SATA SSD would get hit hard @ 512Mbps.
The disk usage looks mighty slow for an SSD. Like others have said, a reg HDD gets hammered DL'ing a game through Steam, ask me how I know.
Click to expand...
It was also doing th le same thing to my sabrent rocket nvme before I switched drives.
 
horrorshow said:
Dropped an rj45 down to the machine and poof, never an issue since..
Click to expand...
Friggin' A!
I mean, come on, you can't even see the radio waves, meanwhile a wire is a wire. Way easier to diagnose potential issues.
Ethernet 2028!
 
just to clarify, this is a 1GB wired connection, right?
have you tried do a factory reset on the modem/router? what nic drivers are you using, from msi or the oem chip maker? i recommend getting them from realtek/intel/whoevermakesit.
also double check what region its hitting and that the limit isnt on in settings:
1713702386767.png



edit:
this is what install d/ls looks like on my 1GB wired connection, going to to my 980 pro:
1713702600487.png


vs reg ssd:
1713703051213.png


something is def. fucking with yours. do you have a 3rd party antivirus or firewall running? encryption enabled on your install drive? chipset drivers up to date? talked to isp?
 
Last edited:
I have this happen when I’m installing an obscure game.
 
sharknice said:
Are you installing to a Hard Drive or an SSD? Also what CPU do you have? Steam compresses the shit out of downloads and hits your IO and CPU hard while it downloads them.

Pretty much every other store downloads the file full speed then uncompresses it after. Steam does both at once, and it makes things very slow if you use a regular HDD.
Click to expand...

Yeah, Steam can be very odd ball with downloads and patches. SSD drives can vary for a number of factors, how full they are and dram cache, usually.
 
Ranulfo said:
Yeah, Steam can be very odd ball with downloads and patches. SSD drives can vary for a number of factors, how full they are and dram cache, usually.
Click to expand...
 

Attachments

  • Messenger_creation_457f65bf-84ef-43f4-8ca2-15eb3405848e.jpeg
    Messenger_creation_457f65bf-84ef-43f4-8ca2-15eb3405848e.jpeg
    177.6 KB · Views: 0
  • Messenger_creation_342040ed-9230-418c-ab90-e21769218783.jpeg
    Messenger_creation_342040ed-9230-418c-ab90-e21769218783.jpeg
    148.2 KB · Views: 0
pendragon1 said:
just to clarify, this is a 1GB wired connection, right?
have you tried do a factory reset on the modem/router? what nic drivers are you using, from msi or the oem chip maker? i recommend getting them from realtek/intel/whoevermakesit.
also double check what region its hitting and that the limit isnt on in settings:
View attachment 649017


edit:
this is what install d/ls looks like on my 1GB wired connection, going to to my 980 pro:
View attachment 649018

vs reg ssd:
View attachment 649020

something is def. fucking with yours. do you have a 3rd party antivirus or firewall running? encryption enabled on your install drive? chipset drivers up to date? talked to isp?
Click to expand...
 

Attachments

  • Messenger_creation_457f65bf-84ef-43f4-8ca2-15eb3405848e.jpeg
    Messenger_creation_457f65bf-84ef-43f4-8ca2-15eb3405848e.jpeg
    177.6 KB · Views: 0
  • Messenger_creation_342040ed-9230-418c-ab90-e21769218783.jpeg
    Messenger_creation_342040ed-9230-418c-ab90-e21769218783.jpeg
    148.2 KB · Views: 0
pendragon1 said:
just to clarify, this is a 1GB wired connection, right?
have you tried do a factory reset on the modem/router? what nic drivers are you using, from msi or the oem chip maker? i recommend getting them from realtek/intel/whoevermakesit.
also double check what region its hitting and that the limit isnt on in settings:
View attachment 649017


edit:
this is what install d/ls looks like on my 1GB wired connection, going to to my 980 pro:
View attachment 649018

vs reg ssd:
View attachment 649020

something is def. fucking with yours. do you have a 3rd party antivirus or firewall running? encryption enabled on your install drive? chipset drivers up to date? talked to isp?
Click to expand...

My download speeds are almost a full Gig yes.
 
CAD4466HK said:
Have any screen shots of task manager showing CPU and disk usage? Even a SATA SSD would get hit hard @ 512Mbps.
The disk usage looks mighty slow for an SSD. Like others have said, a reg HDD gets hammered DL'ing a game through Steam, ask me how I know.
Click to expand...
A good SATA SSD can handle 3Gbps with no issue. 512Mbps is only 64 MB/s, which wouldn't even get an HDD sweating.
 
Looks like your ssd is taking a smoke break between clumps of data.

Personally, I don't trust Inland SSDs, because I've one of their SATA ssds that tests worse than a spinning drive. But it was cheap. Maybe make sure trim is working and you have a good amount of free space (20%+ preferred) Try running a benchmark on your disks and see if this one is really bad compared to the rest. If you can wipe/trim the whole disk and see if that helps (for a while anyway).
 
JordanStyp said:
My download speeds are almost a full Gig yes.
Click to expand...
pendragon1 said:
which SPCC sdd model is it?
Click to expand...
pendragon1 said:
just to clarify, this is a 1GB wired connection, right?
have you tried do a factory reset on the modem/router? what nic drivers are you using, from msi or the oem chip maker? i recommend getting them from realtek/intel/whoevermakesit.
also double check what region its hitting and that the limit isnt on in settings:
Click to expand...
still several unanswered questions/suggestions....



toast0 said:
I don't trust Inland SSDs
Click to expand...
his screen shots shows its a Silicon Power. could be an elcheapo that cant handle it...
 
pendragon1 said:
his screen shots shows its a Silicon Power. could be an elcheapo that cant handle it...
Click to expand...
1713813388574.png


Don't know what model OP has, but looking at reviews of their M.2 form factor drives, heat is an issue and it doesn't have a DRAM cache. So it could be a double-whammy of running out of pSLC flash cache and getting heat soaked.

https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/silicon-power-ud90-ssd-review/2

1713813652801.png


According to the above review it hit over 80C after 380GB of writes. That is 20C higher or worse than every M.2 SSD I've used.

Newer US75 model:

https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...w-a-practical-choice-for-the-everyday-gamer/2

1713813996264.png


Temperature isn't specified this time, for some reason, but still remarks that the controller "runs really hot."
 
Armenius said:
View attachment 649461

Don't know what model OP has, but looking at reviews of their M.2 form factor drives, heat is an issue and it doesn't have a DRAM cache. So it could be a double-whammy of running out of pSLC flash cache and getting heat soaked.

https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/silicon-power-ud90-ssd-review/2

View attachment 649463

According to the above review it hit over 80C after 380GB of writes. That is 20C higher or worse than every M.2 SSD I've used.

Newer US75 model:

https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...w-a-practical-choice-for-the-everyday-gamer/2

View attachment 649464

Temperature isn't specified this time, for some reason, but still remarks that the controller "runs really hot."
Click to expand...
yup, thats why i was asking which model. i had one of their regular ssds and it would do stuff like that...
 
Armenius said:
View attachment 649461

Don't know what model OP has, but looking at reviews of their M.2 form factor drives, heat is an issue and it doesn't have a DRAM cache. So it could be a double-whammy of running out of pSLC flash cache and getting heat soaked.

https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/silicon-power-ud90-ssd-review/2

View attachment 649463

According to the above review it hit over 80C after 380GB of writes. That is 20C higher or worse than every M.2 SSD I've used.

Newer US75 model:

https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...w-a-practical-choice-for-the-everyday-gamer/2

View attachment 649464

Temperature isn't specified this time, for some reason, but still remarks that the controller "runs really hot."
Click to expand...
This is nothing. Most drives will hit 80c with no airflow and/or heatsink. There really aren't many which don't approach 80c, with no cooling.

And 380 gigabytes is a lot of sustained writing, before throttling with no cooling. Absolutely nothing wrong with the UD90 review which you linked.

OP's motherboard is very premium and has a ton of heatsink material. I doubt its a drive throttling issue.

This seems more like a network issue or a driver issue. The mobo has a 2.5 ethernet port----which can be troublesome on some routers.

Make sure all drivers are updated. Chipset, Ethernet, etc.

Try a different network cable.

check your router for a firmware update.

Try using the driver settings to force the ethernet port to run in Gigabit, instead of 2.5 mode.
 
What are your system specs. Steam compresses downloads and are decompressed as the download goes and this can tax a CPU. If the CPU is weaker it might not be able to maintain the higher download speeds. Steam is able to max out of my internet but my CPU usage does go up.
 
WarriorX said:
What are your system specs. Steam compresses downloads and are decompressed as the download goes and this can tax a CPU. If the CPU is weaker it might not be able to maintain the higher download speeds. Steam is able to max out of my internet but my CPU usage does go up.
Click to expand...
5950x. He's probably in the top 1% of decompression capability on Steam.
 
Based off everything I've seen and the suggestions I've seen. The one that makes the most sense to me is swapping to a 980 Pro? It hits 100% load on the drive when the download is happening. And it's being installed on a 1TB inland from micro center.
 
JordanStyp said:
Based off everything I've seen and the suggestions I've seen. The one that makes the most sense to me is swapping to a 980 Pro? It hits 100% load on the drive when the download is happening. And it's being installed on a 1TB inland from micro center.
Click to expand...
It would probably be your biggest point of gain. You just need to decide is that level of investment worth it to improve a slightly slower download experience. As others have said, even in the best of circumstances hardware wise, Steam itself can have odd download behaviors.

The newer drive would certainly help game load times as well. Those inland drives from MC are cheap for a reason. I use them in old laptops still running HDD's to gain some life out of them on the cheap, that's about it.
 
If you are overall happy with the E: drive's performance, aside from it capping out your download speed for game patches, just accept it.

As others have mentioned, a very high temp also throttles them. What sucks is heatsink space on NVMe's is usually limited. Better airflow would be the route to try if you can load up some monitoring software, and check the NVMe's drive temperature is indeed getting too high. And you don't want it overheating in any event, as it will shorten the lifespan.
*** *** *** *** *** *** *** *** *** *** *** *** *** *** *** *** *** ***
A few things regarding SSD'/NVMe's. You never want them to exceed 85% full of their storage capacity. Write performance takes a huge shit once they get too full. Write performance of an 85% full NVMe will be only about 9% of the speed it would otherwise perform at. Google it you can find many examples and articles.

So, the real question is, how full is that disk? If its over 85%, you need to uninstall some stuff, delete some porn, or buy a larger drive.
I'm using a Sabrent Rocket 8Tb and it's been stellar. Sitting at 80% full and I keep an eye on that.
 
Last edited:
GoodBoy said:
If you are overall happy with the E: drive's performance, aside from it capping out your download speed for game patches, just accept it.

As others have mentioned, a very high temp also throttles them. What sucks is heatsink space on NVMe's is usually limited. Better airflow would be the route to try if you can load up some monitoring software, and check the NVMe's drive temperature is indeed getting too high. And you don't want it overheating in any event, as it will shorten the lifespan.
*** *** *** *** *** *** *** *** *** *** *** *** *** *** *** *** *** ***
A few things regarding SSD'/NVMe's. You never want them to exceed 85% full of their storage capacity. Write performance takes a huge shit once they get too full. Write performance of an 85% full NVMe will be only about 9% of the speed it would otherwise perform at. Google it you can find many examples and articles.

So, the real question is, how full is that disk? If its over 85%, you need to uninstall some stuff, delete some porn, or buy a larger drive.
I'm using a Sabrent Rocket 8Tb and it's been stellar. Sitting at 80% full and I keep an eye on that.
Click to expand...
It's my understanding that SSDs come with over provisioning built into them, so the end user doesn't need to worry about filling up the drive. At least they do now. It may have not been the case in the past. I am pretty sure that my 850 Pros did not come over provisioned, but you can use Samsung's software to set how much space you want to set aside for it so you don't need to worry about running over 85% capacity.
 
Armenius said:
It's my understanding that SSDs come with over provisioning built into them, so the end user doesn't need to worry about filling up the drive. At least they do now.
Click to expand...
it might need to be enabled though, it did on my new 980 pro, default was "off".
 
Armenius said:
It's my understanding that SSDs come with over provisioning built into them, so the end user doesn't need to worry about filling up the drive. At least they do now. It may have not been the case in the past. I am pretty sure that my 850 Pros did not come over provisioned, but you can use Samsung's software to set how much space you want to set aside for it so you don't need to worry about running over 85% capacity.
Click to expand...
Some do, some don't. Depends on the model.

I inquired with Sabrent whether or not my 8Tb Rocket supported over provisioning, the reply was I have to do that myself with the partition sizing:

"My name is Kevin, Thank you for contacting Sabrent Technical Support.

I am happy to assist you, Let me mention that the recommendation if you want to use overprovisioning is to reduce the size of the allocated space on their partitions to the desired amount.

If you have any other questions, please get in touch with us, We will be happy to assist you.

Best regards,
Tech Support
Sabrent
+1 (323) 266-0911"
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top