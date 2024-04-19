What is wrong with steam?

If you are overall happy with the E: drive's performance, aside from it capping out your download speed for game patches, just accept it.



As others have mentioned, a very high temp also throttles them. What sucks is heatsink space on NVMe's is usually limited. Better airflow would be the route to try if you can load up some monitoring software, and check the NVMe's drive temperature is indeed getting too high. And you don't want it overheating in any event, as it will shorten the lifespan.

A few things regarding SSD'/NVMe's. You never want them to exceed 85% full of their storage capacity. Write performance takes a huge shit once they get too full. Write performance of an 85% full NVMe will be only about 9% of the speed it would otherwise perform at. Google it you can find many examples and articles.



So, the real question is, how full is that disk? If its over 85%, you need to uninstall some stuff, delete some porn, or buy a larger drive.

I'm using a Sabrent Rocket 8Tb and it's been stellar. Sitting at 80% full and I keep an eye on that.