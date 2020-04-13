What GPU for my son's rig?

Youre gonna laugh and this is not an elitist comment either, but all I know is the ultra high end of GPUs.



I try to keep up with the low/mid range through conversation but have no direct experience. All I do is the super high end stuff like 2080ti's



I want to build my son a rig

Gonna be a 3600 and some ram blah blah



But the GPU confuses me. He wants to play Roblox, Lego Worlds, and various other steam titles etc... that is for his 6 to 7 year old age range. Minecraft etc...



I know an APU is probably the best for what he wants to do and I havent ruled it out as a way to save money, I was curious what lower end GPU is better and that can grow at least 2 years with him.



His PC is a reward for doing good in school and chores and home stuff etc... he gets to use it when he does good and doesnt get to use it when he acts bad.



Should I get just an APU - I want more cores for him though as games and stuff will perform better overall than a quad core but not against the idea totally of quad.



Whats the real difference in in the 1650 vs rx570 vs 1660 vs 1650ti vs 1050ti etc... all these low end cares are really confusing or do they all perform about the same?



What GPU would you recommend?



1080p ONLY but I am giving him one of my 144hz panels. My Asus MG248Q that uses Freesync but both amd and nvidia support freesync now.



thanks