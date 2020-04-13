What GPU for my son's rig?

T

tangoseal

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 18, 2010
Messages
8,397
Youre gonna laugh and this is not an elitist comment either, but all I know is the ultra high end of GPUs.

I try to keep up with the low/mid range through conversation but have no direct experience. All I do is the super high end stuff like 2080ti's

I want to build my son a rig
Gonna be a 3600 and some ram blah blah

But the GPU confuses me. He wants to play Roblox, Lego Worlds, and various other steam titles etc... that is for his 6 to 7 year old age range. Minecraft etc...

I know an APU is probably the best for what he wants to do and I havent ruled it out as a way to save money, I was curious what lower end GPU is better and that can grow at least 2 years with him.

His PC is a reward for doing good in school and chores and home stuff etc... he gets to use it when he does good and doesnt get to use it when he acts bad.

Should I get just an APU - I want more cores for him though as games and stuff will perform better overall than a quad core but not against the idea totally of quad.

Whats the real difference in in the 1650 vs rx570 vs 1660 vs 1650ti vs 1050ti etc... all these low end cares are really confusing or do they all perform about the same?

What GPU would you recommend?

1080p ONLY but I am giving him one of my 144hz panels. My Asus MG248Q that uses Freesync but both amd and nvidia support freesync now.

thanks
 
primetime

primetime

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 17, 2005
Messages
6,387
the rx570/580 (8GB) is a decent choice....i really loved mine when i had it. If you could score a used one with warranty for about a hundred or so would be nice.
 
PhaseNoise

PhaseNoise

2[H]4U
Joined
May 11, 2005
Messages
2,488
You could start with a decent APU based rig and see how it goes. I don't think it would be too bad for the titles indicated, but as primetime says - a quick upgrade for pretty cheap could then boost it up if needed.

Also - if they never know what "smooth" looks like, they never feel like they are missing out... ;)
 
PhaseNoise

PhaseNoise

2[H]4U
Joined
May 11, 2005
Messages
2,488
Keep in mind "best fps" and "okay for a young person playing low-intensity games" are very different use cases.

I would just say - remember it isn't you. It's a young person who is far less concerned in smoothness, and is overwhelmingly interested in being able to just play a game. Also - this leaves you a dangling carrot for later upgrades.

Edit: I'm aware I'm not answering your questions, haha. I'm trying to convince you in a different staged approach which will also buy you time. And yes, a used RX-5-whatever would work very well if you're willing to just spend that now.
 
T

tangoseal

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 18, 2010
Messages
8,397
PhaseNoise said:
Keep in mind "best fps" and "okay for a young person playing low-intensity games" are very different use cases.

I would just say - remember it isn't you. It's a young person who is far less concerned in smoothness, and is overwhelmingly interested in being able to just play a game. Also - this leaves you a dangling carrot for later upgrades.
Click to expand...
Point well made. Now either a used RX5xx or an APU is looking more appropriate!
 
DooKey

DooKey

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 25, 2001
Messages
8,431
I'd buy a cheap Dell outlet computer and put a used RX 570 in it and call it a day.

Since you want to build I'd just put a used RX 570 in it and call it a day.
 
T

tangoseal

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 18, 2010
Messages
8,397
DooKey said:
I'd buy a cheap Dell outlet computer and put a used RX 570 in it and call it a day.

Since you want to build I'd just put a used RX 570 in it and call it a day.
Click to expand...
I dont have to build it. But I wanted to include him in the build as a teaching tool as well. He would get to build his own computer with me. Ive built well over a thousand in my 30 years of IT crap so I wont let him make a mistake that is costly. The bulk of that amount was in the 90s when I worked at a factory hand building PCs in mass before automated stuff like Dell etc... got huge. But a used PC from microcenter or whatever is not a bad idea and I can always disassemble it mostly and have him help me put it back together for the learning experience.
 
S

Stoly

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 26, 2005
Messages
6,545
A used GTX 1070/1070Ti would be on my list but it depends on how much you want to spend
 
N

noko

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 14, 2010
Messages
4,783
2060 KO of course, got to play that RTX Minecraft. That should last 2 years or more and take advantage of new tech being used in tomorrow games. Less time you will have to waste with drivers hopefully vs AMD card.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top