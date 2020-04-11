FS: Video Cards - RX570 and RX580 // EVGA Supernova PSU 1200 // ASUS Prime z270-P // Pentium + Celeron Processors

Hi All,



I have a few things to sell that are the remnants of a long past of hopes and dreams that fizzled into despair and disappointment; a constant reminder of my childhood, repeated in adulthood, only to end with the same fate.



I have pictures of everything I can provide upon request with serial #s, etc.



Video Cards:



MSI Armor OC Radeon RX 570 - 4gb - $60 - OBO + Shipping/Handling (I have 5 of these)

MSI Armor OC Radeon RX 580 - 8gb - $80 - OBO + Shipping/Handling (I have 5 of these)

XFX Radeon RX570 4gb - $60 - OBO + Shipping/Handling(I have only one)

Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon Rx580 8gb - $80 + Shipping/Handling (I have only one)

XFX Radeon Rx580 8gb - $80 + Shipping/Handling(I have two, but currently use one)

Sapphire Pulse RX570 4gb - $65 + Shipping/Handling(I have only one)





Motherboards:



ASUS PRIME Z270-P - $75 + Shipping/Handling(I have only one)





Power Supplies:



EVGA Supernova 1200 P2 - Platinum Power Supply - $100 OBO + Shipping/Handling

ROSEWILL Photon 1200 - Gold Power Supply - $90 OBO + Shipping/Handling



Processors:



Intel Pentium G4400 LGA1151 - Best Offer + Shipping

Intel Celeron G3930 LGA1151 - Best Offer + Shipping





I'd prefer to do some kind of multi-item trade for a LGA1151 i7 process or an Nvidia RTX1

TRADES:



Looking for an LGA1151 i7 Processor or an Nvidia RTX series Video Card

OR

NVIDIA RTX Series Video Card