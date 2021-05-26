What do you mostly play? Single or Multiplayer games?

Do you mostly play single or multi-player games?

  • All Single Player / No Multiplayer

  • Mostly Single / Some multi

  • About Half and Half

  • Mostly Multiplayer / Some Single Player

  • All Multiplayer / No Single Player

Results are only viewable after voting.
T4rd

T4rd

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 8, 2009
Messages
18,603
Just curious what the demographic is here at least.

Personally I almost exclusively play single player games. The last multiplayer game I played was Fall Guys when it launched because it was free on PSN and although fun for a bit, didn't hook me really. Before that I would occassionally play Warzone with a few friends locally. But generally I'm voting all single player games.
 
A

almalino

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 15, 2009
Messages
1,585
I play multiplayer as I can stop at any time. With singleplayer it is always hard to stop as you want to know what happens next.
 
