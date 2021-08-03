What Color Depth and 4:4:4 for PC gaming?

I have a 1080 Plasma that is 4:4:4 compatible. I upsample to 4K using DSR but as far as the display is concerned it is seeing 1080P 60Hz.



The display will also do full 0-256 or limited color depending on how you set it.



It is HDMI 2.0. My card is a 3090.



My question is, for games (Doom Eternal, Battlefield, ect):



1. 8 bit, 10 bit or 12 bit color in the nvidia control panel?



2. Should I use 4:4:4?



3. Should I use limited or full RGB?



I guess my question is, what will make the GAMES look their best. Do they actually benefit from these settings? One would assume the higher settings are better but are games designed for that.



I am asking because I am thinking lately the image looks a little washed out and i am wondering if my settings are wrong.