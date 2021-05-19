What Brand 3080 in HP Omen Pre-built?

N

Nirad9er

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 18, 2004
Messages
2,563
I had a family member grab me an HP Omen with a RTX 3080 from microcenter. (My brother grabbed one too) I'll be grabbing it from them in a few days but I was curious if anyone know what brand 3080 came in it. I know it's not a founders edition but wasn't sure off hand.

https://www.microcenter.com/product/630675/hp-omen-30l-gaming-computer

We'll be pulling the 3080s out and replacing with our 1080Ti's to sell so if anyone is interested let me know.

Thanks
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
27,480
i dont recognize it, could be custom for HP. also, when did they start making normal towers again?! they look like voodoo systems again...
 
R

RazorWind

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 11, 2001
Messages
3,943
Usually, what you get in prebuilts like this is a nominally unbranded one, sometimes with a BIOS image that indicates which OEM it comes from.

If I had to guess who actually makes it, I'd guess that it's PNY or whatever factory makes their cards.
 
N

Nirad9er

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 18, 2004
Messages
2,563
RazorWind said:
Usually, what you get in prebuilts like this is a nominally unbranded one, sometimes with a BIOS image that indicates which OEM it comes from.

If I had to guess who actually makes it, I'd guess that it's PNY or whatever factory makes their cards.
Click to expand...
Will I be able to get a water block for it?
 
S

sc5mu93

Gawd
Joined
Jul 11, 2018
Messages
524
RazorWind said:
Usually, what you get in prebuilts like this is a nominally unbranded one, sometimes with a BIOS image that indicates which OEM it comes from.

If I had to guess who actually makes it, I'd guess that it's PNY or whatever factory makes their cards.
Click to expand...
historically, the nv cards for HP that i have seen are made by PNY.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
27,480
pull the cooler and compare to that PNY, 'bout all you can do. if its a match, order it up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top