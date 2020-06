Mav451 said: https://blog.westerndigital.com/wd-red-nas-drives/

https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...ds-red-plus-branding-for-non-smr-hard-drives/



In true WD fashion, more SKUs - because of course that's the solution. In true WD fashion, more SKUs - because of course that's the solution. Click to expand...

I wasn’t fine with HD companies hiding SMR, but I’m fine with this. Some customers won’t care, and if they’re offering an SMR drive for a lower cost than a non-SMR drive in an OBVIOUSLY differentiated SKU, I have no issue. The core of the problem isn’t the existence of SMR, it’s that HD companies secretly used SMR technology in the same SKU that people had used for years that had PMR technology without making any differentiation. It was logical for any consumer to assume that a 1TB WD Red HD performs the same as the one they were already using. It didn’t, it wasn’t made obvious to the consumer, and there was no differentiation on price despite the difference in performance.If you’re using that hard drive for archiving files that you don’t need to access on a regular basis or access quickly, SMR drives are fine. If they want to offer that option for customers who want to archive family pictures or whatever with a relatively cheap solution, that’s fine, as long as they know what they’re buying.