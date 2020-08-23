Weird issue with H100i + 4790K

So, I have been using the H100i with my 4790K for about 6 years now, always worked fine. Temps usually got up into the 70s or 80s with a 4.6ghz overclock.



Recently I replaced the fans on the rad with something a bit stronger. Idle temps stayed the same, but now with my overclock the temps quickly climb into the 90s and then BSOD. I bumped back down to stock and temps are fine now, even while timing l running a game. Obviously I'd like to reinstate the overclock, but what the heck happened? Literally did not unplug or otherwise change the AIO setup other than moving it around a bit to mount the new fans. I thought maybe it was a pump issue, but the pump claims it's running through the Corsair Link software, and temps stay reasonable at stock speeds.



Is the cooler going? I guess they last about 5 years and it's been in use for 6 or so.