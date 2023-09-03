Weird feelings

Hi, I'm a comic artist and I spend a lot of time drawing on the PC. Well, I bought this pre-assembled computer which is incredible in performance(3060ti, 5600 x, 32 ram) , BUT as soon as I turn it on I immediately start to feel a strange slight sensation, numb legs, chemical smell, tense nerves everywhere and in general I feel my body temperature rise, these symptoms prevent me from work at my best. I state that I have 3 PCs at home and these sensations only come with the new PC, much more powerful than the others, the sensation disappears as soon as I turn off the PC, I've done several tests. I don't know anything about electronics so I'm here to ask you if it could be due to overheating of some component, an electrical leak or I don't know what.