Don't feel bad. I always shut down after the Pentathlon and don't start back up until it cools off in the fall and I don't have nearly as much hardware. It's been quite mild here so far which is odd as it's usually in the mid to upper 80s or low 90s by now. However, that doesn't actually help with running d/c projects. It's too warm for the extra heat to be comfortable but not yet hot enough for the a/c to run enough to offset any extra heat produced. It's also been raining way too much to have windows open as well as having the humidity too high to do the same.