WD My Cloud NAS Hack Discovered

Unless you are truly a GOD level coder and start from scratch, a roll your own will still have bugs and flaws from the base OS, device drivers, network stack, etc. The moment you download code to use in your appliance, you are trusting someone else and in most cases a lot of someone elses to have done their jobs correctly. Not much different then trusting WD. And even if you are a GOD level coder, you might get interrupted at a critical time by the dog/cat/kid/etc deciding now is wonderful time to test all their orifices at the same time on your favorite couch.



The real fail was allowing the data to be shared on the Internet. Get a flash drive and carry the crap you need with you, preferably encrypted. Leave the NAS in the house behind a properly configured firewall and have any important data encrypted and the unlock keys NOT on the LAN.