WCG - 16th Birthday Challenge

Dear members ofFor Nov 16th to Nov 22nd 2020 SETI.Germany is arranging a challenge at World Community Grid on the occasion of the grids 16th birthday:We would like to inviteto participate in the challenge and hope that your team and many members of your team will be joining and participting this event.!!Be aware, only your WCG-Team-Captain can join your team to the challenge!!More information and statistics regarding the challenge can be found here. http://www.seti-germany.de/wcg/1_en_Welcome.html Your participation is very much appreciated.Best regardsTerminatorSETI.Germany