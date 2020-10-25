WCG - 16th Birthday Challenge

Dear members of [H]ard|OCP,

For Nov 16th to Nov 22nd 2020 SETI.Germany is arranging a challenge at World Community Grid on the occasion of the grids 16th birthday:

16thbirthday_logo_720.png


We would like to invite [H]ard|OCP to participate in the challenge and hope that your team and many members of your team will be joining and participting this event.
!!Be aware, only your WCG-Team-Captain can join your team to the challenge!!
https://www.worldcommunitygrid.org/team/challenge/viewTeamChallenge.do?challengeId=10277

More information and statistics regarding the challenge can be found here.http://www.seti-germany.de/wcg/1_en_Welcome.html


Your participation is very much appreciated.

Best regards
Terminator
SETI.Germany
 
