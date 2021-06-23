Zarathustra[H]
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Oct 29, 2000
- Messages
- 32,062
Hey,
So I am researching replacement drives for my server, and in the listings I saw a brand I have never heard of.
Does anyone know anything about this "Water Panther" brand of drives?
My first guess was that it was some Chinese copycat brand, especially with hat nonsensical name, but their website claims they are U.S. based.
Any experiences with them? Are they fairly reliable?
So I am researching replacement drives for my server, and in the listings I saw a brand I have never heard of.
Does anyone know anything about this "Water Panther" brand of drives?
My first guess was that it was some Chinese copycat brand, especially with hat nonsensical name, but their website claims they are U.S. based.
Any experiences with them? Are they fairly reliable?