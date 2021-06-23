Water Panther?

They appear to be a rebrander of at least WD white label drives, but definitely aren't making their own stuff. From their prices and warranties, I'd imagine that they are doing the B-grade resell thing. Their website isn't a total mess of poorly translated Engrish, but it's not great and really panders to the IT manager that was stuck into the position but doesn't know anything except the buzzwords. Their address is also suspect (it's a shopping center?).



"Our catalog of validated systems grows only larger, all while being drop-in ready."



"There is an ever-growing list of servers that is tested and validated to function and operate 24x7."