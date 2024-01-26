Water-Damaged WD MyBook Studio Edition II Quad Interface 6TB

Hello, this is my 1st post and the reason why I joined. I have a water-damaged hard drive 6TB that had water on-or-in it for 1 day and then I dried it out. I see no water corrosion damage anywhere on the drive itself or the internal control board in the chassis or housing.

This hard drive would not power up when plugged into a 15" MacBook Pro but it did when plug into a 27" iMac using the same stock AC adapter. The power status with the 27" iMac has the front light blinking but no spinning of the platters.

I read that it could be a problem with the control board in the housing unit and to use a SATA-USB connector straight into the computer which I've done to no avail. I've tried this 3.3V pin tape-hack explained in Step 14 here -

https://www.ifixit.com/Guide/How+to+Shuck+a+WD+Elements+External+Hard+Drive/137646

...and still nothing on both drives. I don't know what else I can do which is why I'm asking you. Some extra links to the exact model I have with the online manual and attached photos. Any advice is greatly appreciated, thank you.

Online Manual - https://www.manua.ls/western-digital/my-book-studio-ii/manual

https://www.cnet.com/reviews/western-digital-my-book-studio-edition-2-review/

https://www.anandtech.com/show/4759/western-digital-my-book-studio-edition-ii-6tb-review

https://www.storagereview.com/review/6tb-western-digital-my-book-studio-edition-ii-review-wdh2q60000
 

There may be internal damage or the drives' logic board is fried and needs to be replaced with an identical (including firmware) part.

If you have access to a non-mac computer, download and install "gparted live" to a USB stick, and boot the computer with it. Then plug the drives in and see if the drives can be read or accessed with the included tools. If they won't spin when plugged in directly now, this is not likely to work, but at least it's a step before the worst case in the next paragraph.

If the data is so important that you can't do without, you need a professional data recovery service. It will cost between expensive and extremely expensive. With just water damage, you would have a high chance of a successful result.
 
