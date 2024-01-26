Water-Damaged WD MyBook Studio Edition II Quad Interface 6TB

There may be internal damage or the drives' logic board is fried and needs to be replaced with an identical (including firmware) part.



If you have access to a non-mac computer, download and install "gparted live" to a USB stick, and boot the computer with it. Then plug the drives in and see if the drives can be read or accessed with the included tools. If they won't spin when plugged in directly now, this is not likely to work, but at least it's a step before the worst case in the next paragraph.



If the data is so important that you can't do without, you need a professional data recovery service. It will cost between expensive and extremely expensive. With just water damage, you would have a high chance of a successful result.