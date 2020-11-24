Water cooling kit for threadrippers

Hi to all,I'm just getting ready to build my new rig which will be based on the 3970x threadripper or one of the new zen 3 threadrippers. Are there ready made 480mm watercooling kits which you can simply buy instead of looking for each part individually? Or do you recommend against ready kits? I just want a kit that is already put together for me. I don't seem to be able to find one that is large.I wish we can use LN continuously