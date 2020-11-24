Water cooling kit for threadrippers

S

sram

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 30, 2007
Messages
1,361
Hi to all,

I'm just getting ready to build my new rig which will be based on the 3970x threadripper or one of the new zen 3 threadrippers. Are there ready made 480mm watercooling kits which you can simply buy instead of looking for each part individually? Or do you recommend against ready kits? I just want a kit that is already put together for me. I don't seem to be able to find one that is large.

I wish we can use LN continuously:)
 
S

SLP Firehawk

Weaksauce
Joined
Jan 30, 2020
Messages
109
sram said:
Hi to all,

I'm just getting ready to build my new rig which will be based on the 3970x threadripper or one of the new zen 3 threadrippers. Are there ready made 480mm watercooling kits which you can simply buy instead of looking for each part individually? Or do you recommend against ready kits? I just want a kit that is already put together for me. I don't seem to be able to find one that is large.

I wish we can use LN continuously:)
Click to expand...
I couldnt find one earlier this this year when I was looking. I ended up getting a Castle 360 AIO and it is working sufficient during long renders that take days at 100% CPU load. It can't keep the temps in the 60s or 70s though.
 
VanGoghComplex

VanGoghComplex

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 5, 2016
Messages
2,242
You'll be much better off putting a parts list together yourself. It's very simple for a no-frills CPU only loop, and if you've got the technical acumen to put together a PC in the first place then you can build a soft-tubed loop.

Absolute needs:
  • CPU block
  • Radiator / fans
  • Reservoir
  • Pump
  • 6 or 8 fittings
  • Tubing
You can get the reservoir and pump as separate units or as a combo unit. If separate you'll need 8 fittings total, if combined you'll only need 6.

Nice-to-haves:

  • Drain valve / install fittings
  • Water temperature sensor
  • Aquacomputer Quadro or similar controller (if your motherboard doesn't have temp inputs)

The kits are okay, but for something like a Threadripper you'll want more specialized parts than most kits can provide.
 
S

sram

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 30, 2007
Messages
1,361
VanGoghComplex said:
You'll be much better off putting a parts list together yourself. It's very simple for a no-frills CPU only loop, and if you've got the technical acumen to put together a PC in the first place then you can build a soft-tubed loop.

Absolute needs:
  • CPU block
  • Radiator / fans
  • Reservoir
  • Pump
  • 6 or 8 fittings
  • Tubing
You can get the reservoir and pump as separate units or as a combo unit. If separate you'll need 8 fittings total, if combined you'll only need 6.

Nice-to-haves:

  • Drain valve / install fittings
  • Water temperature sensor
  • Aquacomputer Quadro or similar controller (if your motherboard doesn't have temp inputs)

The kits are okay, but for something like a Threadripper you'll want more specialized parts than most kits can provide.
Click to expand...

Sound like this is the only way to go. I'll come back here for consultation when I actually buy the parts. I appreciate your input. Thanks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top