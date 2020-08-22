water cooling GPUs. worth it?

are putting water blocks on gpus worth the money one would spend to get it done?

i heard rumors that the 3090 will have heat issues and was thinking of waiting until there's a compatable water block for it so both my cpu and gpu is water cooled. the main reason my i78700k is water cooled is because i wanted my pc to be real quiet because my previous gaming pc build was loud AF due to not water cooling anything

also, when the rtx 2080ti first came out, how long did y'all have to wait before you could get water blocks for them?

if i do get a 3090, and have it water cooled along with my i7 8700k, what two radiators would y'all reccomend i try to put in my pc case? would i even have room for two radiators?

i'm planning on a rebuild of my pc when 3090 comes out and this is a link to the new case i got for it:

https://mycherrytree.com/product/the-artifact/
 
I'm not too familiar with that case and their site description doesn't give much information. The Lian Li PC-011 has a similar squarish shape (but less Star Trek) and has excellent radiator support.

Actually, the 'Picard Borg' model has pictures of the internal setup. Looks like a 'test bench' style design and I'm only seeing single 120mm mounts on it. Might be hard to install a radiator inside there. Does the borg stuff just slide over the internal chassis?
 
i don't know yet. i'm in the process of moving from Georgia to West Virginia. i recently finished driving a u-haul truck worth of stuff from ga to wv. My case arrived in the mail just before i started moving and i won't have time to unbox it till next week due to me flying back to ga tomorrow to get my car and driving it back up here to wv.

but if i have to i plan on carefully drilling a couple holes in it if neccessary, so that the 2nd radiator is outside the case if i need to lol but i hope it don't come to that if i really need to water cool both parts. as soon as i am able to unbox it next week i'll put some pictures here(assuming that's not against any rules in this forum).
 
