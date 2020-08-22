water cooling GPUs. worth it?

are putting water blocks on gpus worth the money one would spend to get it done?i heard rumors that the 3090 will have heat issues and was thinking of waiting until there's a compatable water block for it so both my cpu and gpu is water cooled. the main reason my i78700k is water cooled is because i wanted my pc to be real quiet because my previous gaming pc build was loud AF due to not water cooling anythingalso, when the rtx 2080ti first came out, how long did y'all have to wait before you could get water blocks for them?if i do get a 3090, and have it water cooled along with my i7 8700k, what two radiators would y'all reccomend i try to put in my pc case? would i even have room for two radiators?i'm planning on a rebuild of my pc when 3090 comes out and this is a link to the new case i got for it: