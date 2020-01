One of the biggest challenges Raynaud and company face with expanding the series will be not just “righting the perceived gameplay wrongs” of the original, but also living up to the lofty expectations generated by the E3 2012 premiere showing of the game, which is one of the biggest things that many argue the game in its completed state failed to live up to.



"Very often it’s a positioning issue that the way in which we have introduced the game or what we have shown promised things players didn’t see in the final version, and that was the thing they were after so we have to deliver that now More than the fact that [the E3 2012 demo] was running on PC, it’s the fact that the scope and the scale of the final game presented more possibilities but also more challenges than the vertical slice."

