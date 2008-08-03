Warhammer Online Thread!

Heyday said: Uh, yes they were. This was the part I hated about DAOC. I loved the overall system, but the combat was super slow. I played a warrior, and it was, press a button and wait for 2-3 secs for a swing, then repeat. Was a very boring combat system, and from what I hear, it is very similar in WAR. This is the thing that worries me about WAR. It is the one thing I had hoped they would improve, other than graphics of course.



All that being said, it is just what I have heard. I will still try the game when it is released, and decide between it and AOC for the game to play.

Combat was not super slow... it seemed just right. For instance a caster could wipe you out with pbae in 6 seconds. If a shadowblade jumped my scout it took about 30 seconds to 1 min for him to kill me depending on the situation. 100 on 100 person battles in the open could last from 3mins to 10mins depending on if the sides were close to even. I remember having epic 3 way battles of 100 vs 100 vs 50 that could last 15mins sometimes because of reinforcement groups coming in and rezing etc. Meele combat was just right... lets think about this do you think you think its far stretched in real life to swing a 2 handed axe under 3 seconds? As for the meele combos they had a que system which would use the next combo once the next swing intiated. If you opened up combat with a combo however it was pretty much instant.EX. I am out of combat and hit "Blood Crush" key on target "Blood Crush" is performed right away. Then lets say I am engaged in combat and did a regular swing 1 second ago... my next regular swing is not until 2 secs so I tap the "Blood Crush" combo... It is qued until I swing 2 seconds later.Once you get use to this system you find it very effective and it actually adds strategy and longer better RvR fights. I would not mind having this combat system over the WoW system, both have there strengths and weaknesses you cant go wrong. In no way was the DAOC system making me feel like the game was a turned based game not even close it was intense and even more critical on what you did compared to WoW.