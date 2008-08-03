Warhammer Online Thread!

I thought I start a thread about everything Warhammer Online.
Expected Release Date: 9/23/08
Here is some links;
http://www.warhammeronline.com/
http://www.warhammeralliance.com/
Here is some videos;
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dJ7x9ieXr5M (warhammer cinematic trailer)
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CDWPjvr2Hg4 (chicago gamesday footage)
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s4dNrRfBxL4 (PvP footage)
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=41RC8YV7Jnw (Comic con WaR interview part 1)
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aeRXbVt3DAg (Comic con WaR interview part 2)
List of factions, race, and career;
Order
Dwarf
Ironbreaker (Your standard Tank)
Runepriest (Healer + Caster depending how you spec)
Engineer (Utility Dps classes, think Engineer from TF2 meets MMORPG character)
Empire
Bright Wizard (High DPS caster, This class screams DPS!)
Warrior Priest (Hybrid Tank/Healer is the best way to describe)
Witch Hunter (Assasin that looks like Van Helsen)
High Elves
Swordmaster (Secondary Tank more agility more DPS?)
Archmage (Healer meets Caster)
Shadow Warrior (Archer ranged DPS class)
White Lion (Pet oriented meele DPS class)
Destruction
Greenskins
Black Orc (Standard Tank)
Shaman (Healer meets Caster)
Squig Herder (Archer with Pets)
Chaos
Chosen (Secondary Tank with DPS?)
Magus (Utility Caster, supposely the counter to the engineer)
Zealot (Caster meets Healer)
Marauder (DPS meele class, think of the typical barbrian playstyle)
Dark Elves
Witch Elf (Assasin)
Disciple of Khaine (Counter to the Warrior Priest)
Sorceress (High DPS caster)
Best way to explain how Warhammer is going to be... take the best of DAOC meets the best of WoW. Please feel free to add more detail and discussion into this thread.
