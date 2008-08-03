Warhammer Online Thread!

I thought I start a thread about everything Warhammer Online.

Expected Release Date: 9/23/08

Here is some links;
http://www.warhammeronline.com/
http://www.warhammeralliance.com/

Here is some videos;
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dJ7x9ieXr5M (warhammer cinematic trailer)
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CDWPjvr2Hg4 (chicago gamesday footage)
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s4dNrRfBxL4 (PvP footage)
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=41RC8YV7Jnw (Comic con WaR interview part 1)
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aeRXbVt3DAg (Comic con WaR interview part 2)

List of factions, race, and career;

Order

Dwarf
Ironbreaker (Your standard Tank)
Runepriest (Healer + Caster depending how you spec)
Engineer (Utility Dps classes, think Engineer from TF2 meets MMORPG character)

Empire
Bright Wizard (High DPS caster, This class screams DPS!)
Warrior Priest (Hybrid Tank/Healer is the best way to describe)
Witch Hunter (Assasin that looks like Van Helsen)

High Elves
Swordmaster (Secondary Tank more agility more DPS?)
Archmage (Healer meets Caster)
Shadow Warrior (Archer ranged DPS class)
White Lion (Pet oriented meele DPS class)

Destruction
Greenskins
Black Orc (Standard Tank)
Shaman (Healer meets Caster)
Squig Herder (Archer with Pets)

Chaos
Chosen (Secondary Tank with DPS?)
Magus (Utility Caster, supposely the counter to the engineer)
Zealot (Caster meets Healer)
Marauder (DPS meele class, think of the typical barbrian playstyle)

Dark Elves
Witch Elf (Assasin)
Disciple of Khaine (Counter to the Warrior Priest)
Sorceress (High DPS caster)

Best way to explain how Warhammer is going to be... take the best of DAOC meets the best of WoW. Please feel free to add more detail and discussion into this thread.
 
More like, release a game that i will not even think about buying. Love wow, love other MMO's; warhammer is hot up mah alley.
 
Thanks for linking updated videos, I was going to rip on you (well not really, more like moan and cry) for linking old alpha videos like every other video is on youtube, and good list there.

I can't wait for the game, I'm totally burnt out of WoW and definitely looking forward to a more serious and balanced PvP focused game.

I've been waiting for it FOREVER, granted I was never a fan of the series, and found the RTS to be boring as heck, but this looks simply amazing. 100 percent going to buy it the day it comes out.
 
Im very excited to play this game and the smll discriotions you gave of the classes dont really do them justice.

Best way to really learn about this game is the pod casts and the fan forums.
Or go to certain beta leaks sites but Im not gong to post links to that lol
 
I agree the class descriptions seem off for some of them but it's not bad overall. I'd say more but I can't. Well, I could... :D
 
Already pre-ordered and now waiting for codes to arrive :) Can't wait until open beta.

Game looks really great and since daoc was great, there's no reason why WAR won't be.
 
Feel free to add suggestions on updating the class descriptions.... I am not in closed beta so its hard for me to give a more clear picture of how the classes are.
 
A friend of a friend told me its average so far. Some of the skins look really cheesy. Like the Witch hunter. they should've stuck with the old look they originally planned. They need to work on their skins and textures more.
PvP kinda reminds me of southshore vs tarren mill.

PvP areas are designated as in you have to cross a boundary and you will get flagged in seconds. Not to go into anymore detail but if they play their pvp balance issues right it can be a winner. They have some cool ideas and original classes like the Marauder, which is a really cool and fun class. Again this all from a friend of a friend.

Love the music (quoting my friend) and has a polished feel to it. "Will be a complete game by the time it releases"
 
If it's PvP is anything like old school DAoC was, I'll be playing this a long time.
 
No they werent, infact some of the casters had instant spells and casted spells down to about 1.5sec per shot. Only time there was a delay was on the slow speed high DPS meele weapons. The delay on meele was because people picked a ex. 5.5 spd polearm over a 3.3spd for the higher DPS and had low quickness on there character, therefore they had higher burst dmg but like a 3 second delay until the next hit. However when you first engaged a enemy with the first meele hit it was always right away.
 
I hope the open beta starts soon... I preordered the CE but now it's looking like I'm going to be away from my computer for both the beta AND the early access to the game :(
So two of the major reasons for preordering are now gone :/
 
whats the main difference between this and wow? also can i p4 3.2ghz agp card of a 7800gtx be able to handle this game?
 
On the outside it looks similar but a different fruit really. (so my friend says) Graphics are better maybe 30-40% more detailed ..kinda hard to quantify. UI, chat, and quest log are super polished (according to my friend). The combat is a little slower than WoW is. Needs work. Kinda makes it dunno hate to say a little boring for PvP.
 
I've noticed the slow pvp in the videos...it's weird how characters move and attack.
 
Uh, yes they were. This was the part I hated about DAOC. I loved the overall system, but the combat was super slow. I played a warrior, and it was, press a button and wait for 2-3 secs for a swing, then repeat. Was a very boring combat system, and from what I hear, it is very similar in WAR. This is the thing that worries me about WAR. It is the one thing I had hoped they would improve, other than graphics of course.

All that being said, it is just what I have heard. I will still try the game when it is released, and decide between it and AOC for the game to play.
 
I can't wait! I'm completely fed up and bored with Age of Conan and haven't really been sucked into an MMO since WoW pre-expansion. I even ordered the CE and that's something I never do. :D
 
I'm somewhat disappointed they cut the Chaos World-Smasher class. I was planning to roll one.
 
WAR

Just another movie, I'm assuming its a player made one but it is pretty bad ass regardless.
 
low graphics setting.
 
I've heard the beta is decent, but thats what I heard about AoC so who knows if it will be any good.
 
Man, I would love to contribute to this thread if I could ;)

Regardless, me, my friend and sister already have preorders and not planning on cancelling.
 
I loved daoc and played it from release til ToA. So I was really excited to get into WAR beta. And thats all I will say about that. :D

In 'completely unrelated' news, my other MMO accounts are now canceled and I havent been playing anything else. AoC was crappy anyway, and EVE I can always go back and at least have 'Battleship 5' trained.

If you havent seen them yet, I recommend the video podcasts on the WAR site. Good stuff.
 
I hope this game delivers the hype the podcasts have been promising. ;)

I regretted not playing on a PVP server in WOW, TBH I liked the Tarren Mill vs Southshore days.;)
 
I've seen a few videos out there and tbh, im not very impressed. I will still give it a shot because you cant judge a game by its graphics, but I don't want to quit wow for "we tried to fix what we thought was wrong with wow and repackage it up as a new game".
 
I think the basis of the gameplay is closer to DAOC than WOW. WOW is a PvE game first and foremost, regardless of which type of server you're playing on. As far as I can tell WAR is intended to be a PvP game, or RvR as they like to call it.;)
 
Either way, I just REALLY hope its an awesome game. I want to see some real competition for WoW.
 
Combat was not super slow... it seemed just right. For instance a caster could wipe you out with pbae in 6 seconds. If a shadowblade jumped my scout it took about 30 seconds to 1 min for him to kill me depending on the situation. 100 on 100 person battles in the open could last from 3mins to 10mins depending on if the sides were close to even. I remember having epic 3 way battles of 100 vs 100 vs 50 that could last 15mins sometimes because of reinforcement groups coming in and rezing etc. Meele combat was just right... lets think about this do you think you think its far stretched in real life to swing a 2 handed axe under 3 seconds? As for the meele combos they had a que system which would use the next combo once the next swing intiated. If you opened up combat with a combo however it was pretty much instant.

EX. I am out of combat and hit "Blood Crush" key on target "Blood Crush" is performed right away. Then lets say I am engaged in combat and did a regular swing 1 second ago... my next regular swing is not until 2 secs so I tap the "Blood Crush" combo... It is qued until I swing 2 seconds later.

Once you get use to this system you find it very effective and it actually adds strategy and longer better RvR fights. I would not mind having this combat system over the WoW system, both have there strengths and weaknesses you cant go wrong. In no way was the DAOC system making me feel like the game was a turned based game not even close it was intense and even more critical on what you did compared to WoW.
 
I got my beta invite last week, no time to install it yet though.
 
I can't wait for WAR, I preordered the collectors edition, entered my beta code already waiting for my time to get on the beta.. heh.. whenever the hell that'll be I don't know..lol.

I tried WoW years ago and just wasn't interested in that game. I liked the Warcraft games but not the MMO. Been waiting forever for this WAR to release. I do hope it's as good as it seems it will be. I'm always skeptical of MMO's... since its usually not my type of game, but WAR looks promising
 
i don't know how much you'll like WAR since it's going to copy everything it can from WoW.
 
That's an awesome video! You just got me all hyped up for the game ^^
Looks like the took cgi stuff from Mark of Chaos rts as well.
 
