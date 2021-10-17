Virtual Super Resolution?

Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
32,837
Hey,

So in playing around with my first AMD card for a while, I am trying to figure out VSR.

When I used DSR on my Nvidia card I could use any number of different higher resolutions than native, up to 2x each horizontal and vertical (so, 8k on a 4k screen)

When I enable VSR on my 6900 xt the only new resolution that becomes available is 1.33 x horizontal and vertixal, so 5120x2880.

Is there any way to enable higher VSR resolutions?

Much appreciated.
 
