Virtual Super Resolution?

Zarathustra[H]
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Oct 29, 2000
- Messages
- 32,837
Hey,
So in playing around with my first AMD card for a while, I am trying to figure out VSR.
When I used DSR on my Nvidia card I could use any number of different higher resolutions than native, up to 2x each horizontal and vertical (so, 8k on a 4k screen)
When I enable VSR on my 6900 xt the only new resolution that becomes available is 1.33 x horizontal and vertixal, so 5120x2880.
Is there any way to enable higher VSR resolutions?
Much appreciated.
