Videocardz: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti gets 4864 CUDA cores and 8GB GDDR6 memory

In October NVIDIA will introduce GeForce RTX 3070, a third SKU featuring GA104 GPU (both RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 are based on GA102). What NVIDIA did not disclose yet is that they are also planning GeForce RTX 3060 Ti for that month.



It goes without saying that October will be a very hot month for desktop gamers. In October AMD is introducing Ryzen 4000 “Vermeer” series based on Zen3 architecture, only to ‘reveal’ Radeon RX 6000 series three weeks later. In the meantime, NVIDIA will launch its GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, and, as we have just learned, also the RTX 3060 Ti.



NVIDIA has informed AIBs that the plan is to release RTX 3060 Ti in the second half of October. The specifications were also provided and it seems that the Ti model is replacing the rumored RTX 3060 SUPER.



The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is equipped with GA104-200 GPU, featuring 4864 CUDA cores (exactly 1024 cores fewer than RTX 3070). It will share memory configuration with RTX 3070: 8GB of GDDR6 non-X memory clocked at 14.0 Gbps (with 448 GB/s maximum bandwidth).