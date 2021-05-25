Valve is making a Switch-like portable gaming PC

P

polonyc2

Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
19,931
Video game and hardware studio Valve has been secretly building a Switch-like portable PC designed to run a large number of games on the Steam PC platform via Linux—and it could launch, supply chain willing, by year's end

multiple sources familiar with the matter have confirmed that the hardware has been in development for some time, and this week, Valve itself pointed to the device by slipping new hardware-related code into the latest version of Steam...

https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2021/05/exclusive-valve-is-making-a-switch-like-portable-gaming-pc/
 
L

Lakados

Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
3,918
cybereality said:
To be fair, Half-Life Alyx came out fairly recently, and they did patch Portal 2 for Vulkan.
Yes sort of, what they did was make improvements to their inhouse tools and they used Portal 2 as the testbed for many of those improvements, by the same measure the new tools and subsequent updates to DOTA 2 have supposedly added a number of issues with DX11 that players arent exactly thrilled with. But generating new content is risky and expensive, reselling other people's content is just a method to print money.

Supposedly it is just an implementation of DXVK, https://github.com/doitsujin/dxvk
 
