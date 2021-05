Valve is making a Switch-like portable gaming PC

cybereality said: To be fair, Half-Life Alyx came out fairly recently, and they did patch Portal 2 for Vulkan. Click to expand...

Yes sort of, what they did was make improvements to their inhouse tools and they used Portal 2 as the testbed for many of those improvements, by the same measure the new tools and subsequent updates to DOTA 2 have supposedly added a number of issues with DX11 that players arent exactly thrilled with. But generating new content is risky and expensive, reselling other people's content is just a method to print money.Edit:Additional:Supposedly it is just an implementation of DXVK, https://github.com/doitsujin/dxvk