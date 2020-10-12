Value Voltage Offset vs. Manual Voltage Value?

Hi,



What's the difference between setting voltage offset versus setting manual voltage?



Aren't they doing the same thing in the end? It's just with manual voltage, you input new value every time like:



1.25, 1.2525, 1,2550, 1.2575, 1.26



Which it seems like it's harder to memorize than inputting value offset like:



+0.0025, +0.0050, +0.0075, +0.1