Value Voltage Offset vs. Manual Voltage Value?

B

Boris_yo

n00b
Joined
Oct 22, 2011
Messages
23
Hi,

What's the difference between setting voltage offset versus setting manual voltage?

Aren't they doing the same thing in the end? It's just with manual voltage, you input new value every time like:

1.25, 1.2525, 1,2550, 1.2575, 1.26

Which it seems like it's harder to memorize than inputting value offset like:

+0.0025, +0.0050, +0.0075, +0.1
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top