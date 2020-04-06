Valorant

This game looks incredibly fun but I didn’t get in on the original closed beta.

Another closed beta starts tomorrow.

Initially they were only allowing you in the beta last week ( If you were lucky enough ) if you linked your twitch.tv profile to your valorant profile ( which you can create for free on their site ) and watching the pro streamers stream. It would randomly drop invites if you were all linked up.

This to me seems like a blend of CS:GO and Overwatch in a sense. Which is something I’ll love for sure. Whoever has played it has said its SUPER fun and competitive. And it looks like older hardware will have no problem at all running this game.




Check it out! Let us know you guys will be playing!

I think this game is overhyped because Riot is putting a lot of marketing dollars behind it, especially with big name streamers. After watching it for an hour I think it will never reach CS Go levels, the overwatch like abilities will end up being its Achilles heel. It also looks like a mobile game and doesn't have that counterstrike feel.
 
